Although Wolf is 27, the versatile midfielder has become a mainstay of Borussia Dortmund's title-chasing side and his form has earned him a deserved call-up. Able to be deployed at center-back or on either wing, Flick may use Wolf to plug the problem area on the right wing. With only a solitary U20 cap in 2015, pulling on a Germany kit will be a big moment for Wolf.