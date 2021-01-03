Bundesliga Bulletin: Jadon Sancho inspires Borussia Dortmund, Bayern battle back

Earlier than ever before, the Bundesliga returned to action. On just the second day of 2021, matchday 14 in Germany's top flight saw one of the goals of the season, Erling Haaland's return and a big Bayern comeback.
They did, although in far more dramatic fashion than expected. Bayern were 2-0 down at halftime to struggling Mainz after a surprisingly poor start, but thanks to three superb saves by Manuel Neuer and five goals in the second half Bayern ended the day as winners.
Yes, they beat Wolfsburg at home thanks to a Manuel Akanji header and a superb solo goal late on from Jadon Sancho. Both teams had chances in both halves but Dortmund just about edged the second half.
No. Hertha Berlin spoiled Christian Gross' debut as Schalke head coach with two fine goals in either half. Had Mark Uth taken his chance in the first 45 minutes, it might have been a different game for the visitors. Instead, the 2-0 defeat means Schalke's winless run extends to 30 league games.
Other than Bayern's comeback fun against Mainz, RB Leipzig's away win in Stuttgart had almost everything. Gregor Kobel made a handful of great saves, including a penalty, as Stuttgart threatened to hold on. But RB Leipzig did eventually take one of their chances in a game that was far more entertaining than its narrow scoreline suggested.
1. Bayern Munich — 33 points
2. RB Leipzig — 31
3. Leverkusen — 28
4. Borussia Dortmund — 25
5. Union Berlin— 24
6. Wolfsburg — 24
16. Bielefeld — 10 points
17. Mainz — 6
18. Schalke — 4
Nadiem Amiri, who will be annoyed this magical goal will likely be lost in the history books after Leverkusen lost in Frankfurt.
Honorable mentions go to Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin) after his goal and assist, Gregor Kobel (Stuttgart) for his aforementioned string of saves and Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) for a pair of assists, but Jadon Sancho looked great this weekend. After missing a good chance in the first half, Sancho recovered to assist Dortmund's first and then dance his way to a second, his first Bundesliga goal of the season.