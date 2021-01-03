Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sane inspire another Bayern Munich comeback

Bayern Munich 5 - 2 Mainz, Allianz Arena

(Burkardt 32', Hack 44' - Kimmich 50', Sane 55', Süle 70', Lewandowski 76' (pen) 83

Five goals in 33 second half minutes turned a shock defeat in to a comfortable win, as Bayern Munich continued with their recent pattern of winning from behind.

This is is the eighth Bundesliga match in a row where they've trailed. But the champions have taken 18 points from those contests, which included games against Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, the rest of the Bundesliga's top four.

As a result, when Manuel Neuer tipped Danny Latza's close range effort on to the post shortly after halftime, Mainz's interim coach Jan Siewert must've had a sinking feeling, despite Jonathan Burkardt edging out Jerome Boateng to finish after half an hour and Alexander Hack's towering back post header doubling the lead.

When the returning Joshua Kimmich nodded in Bayern's first, the tide had turned. Leroy Sane drove inside to crash in a left-footed drive, Niklas Süle's deflected effort gave Bayern the lead and then Robert Lewandowski extracted his pound of flesh, first from the penalty spot then the six yard box.

