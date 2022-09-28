  1. Skip to content
Deutsche Welle Englisch Fußball Jonathan Harding
Image: DW/P.Henriksen

Jonathan Harding

Reporter and editor for DW Sports with a special focus on German football and human interest stories

German football has been the focus of Jonathan's work for a decade now, and has been covering it for DW since 2014.

Jonathan studied German at the University of Birmingham before getting a job in sports media in Munich. 

He joined the DW sports team in 2014, just in time to cover Germany's World Cup glory in Brazil. Two years later, he was the Paris correspondent for Euro 2016 and in 2018 he covered Germany in Russia for the World Cup. In 2021, he continued that role at the delayed Euros.

Since day one, Jonathan has also covered the Bundesliga. He has created and presented social media videos and completed interviews and shows for features on DW's Sports Youtube channel. In 2021, he also launched and produced DW's sports podcast, Project Fussball, a series-based podcast looking at the big issues in German football.

Jonathan has also written two books.

Featured stories by Jonathan Harding

Leipzig's Janis Blaswich and Marcel Halstenberg walk towards a plane

How do Bundesliga clubs travel to away games?

Kylian Mbappe laughed at not flying to an away game. But is flying the norm for all football teams?
Sports
September 28, 2022
Tennis star Ons Jabeur raises her right fist, holding a tennis racket in her left hand.

Win or not, Ons Jabeur already an inspiration in Tunisia

Ons Jabeur plays the US Open final today. Whether she wins or not, her legacy is already in place.
Sports
September 9, 2022
Serena Williams with her hand on her heart after losing in the third round of the US Open

Serena Williams: Inspiration beyond the court

Williams will be remembered as an incredible tennis player, but her greatest legacy is what she did for Black women.
Sports
September 3, 2022
Stories by Jonathan Harding

Bayer Leverkusen - FC Porto

Xabi Alonso looks the right fit for Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso looks the right fit for Leverkusen

Leverkusen might have lost to Porto, but Xabi Alonso's style of play looks a good fit for the Bundesliga side.
Soccer
October 12, 2022
Jude Bellingham applauds his teammates efforts

Bellingham drags Dortmund to Champions League draw

Bellingham drags Dortmund to Champions League draw

While Erling Haaland's goals are irreplaceable, Jude Bellingham has shown Dortmund there is a new star in town.
Soccer
October 11, 2022
Deutschland Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München Tor Modeste

Borussia Dortmund discover strength in vulnerability

Borussia Dortmund discover strength in vulnerability

Anthony Modeste was the hero as Borussia Dortmund salvaged an emotional draw against Bayern Munich.
Sports
October 8, 2022
Borussia Dortmund celebrate a goal

Sevilla prove the perfect tonic for Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla prove the perfect tonic for Borussia Dortmund

For Dortmund, four days after Cologne and three days before Bayern, Sevilla proved the perfect opponent.
Sports
October 5, 2022
Xabi Alonso looking cool

Xabi Alonso replaces Gerardo Seoane as Leverkusen head coach

Xabi Alonso replaces Gerardo Seoane as Leverkusen head coach

Leverkusen's loss to Porto cost Gerardo Seoane his job. Now comes Xabi Alonso's chance.
Sports
October 5, 2022
Makoto Hasebe holds on to Harry Kane

Hasebe proves Frankfurt's hero

Hasebe proves Frankfurt's hero

Frankfurt's 38-year-old defender shut down one of Europe's top strikers.
Sports
October 4, 2022
Show more stories
