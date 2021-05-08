 Bundesliga: Sancho fires Dortmund to invaluable win over RB Leipzig | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.05.2021

Sports

Bundesliga: Sancho fires Dortmund to invaluable win over RB Leipzig

Jadon Sancho fired Borussia Dortmund to a victory that propels them a big step closer to Champions League football. The Black and Yellows also gain the mental edge over Leipzig ahead of Thursday’s German Cup final.

Jadon Sancho leads Borussia Dortmund's celebrations against RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund celebrate a win that sends them back into the top four — at least until Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 RB Leipzig, Westfalenstadion
(Reus 7', Sancho 51', 87' – Klostermann 63', Olmo 77')

The side-effect of this crucial victory for Borussia Dortmund is the crowning of Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions by default. The fact that Bayern were celebrating 478 kilometers away won't dampen Dortmund's spirits though – Champions League football is now within their grasp.

Eintracht Frankfurt can still turn the tide in this absorbing race for the top four, but the momentum is with Dortmund, especially after this rousing victory. Five straight league wins plus another in the Cup is allowing them to banish memories of a turbulent season at the time it matters most. 

Mahmoud Dahoud was Dortmund's best player and continues to thrive since coach Edin Terzic handed him a run of games in the team only because of an injury to Thomas Delaney. His skill and ingenuity has never been questioned, but his consistency and application has. It is no coincidence that Dortmund's run has coincided with Dahoud's fine form, and he was spellbinding again here.

But it was Jadon Sancho's cool head in front of goal that was the decisive factor for Dortmund. In the absence of Erling Haaland, whose injury continues to make him a doubt for the Cup final, Sancho offered a timely reminder that Dortmund possess more than one world class attacker.

Psychological edge

While the result extinguished Leipzig’s faint title ambitions, this could prove the precursor to a sepulchral week for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. Dortmund will now go to Berlin with a mental edge that shouldn’t be underestimated and fresh belief that for all of Leipzig's quality, Dortmund pack a greater punch.

Nagelsmann will spend the next days trying to crack the code, but he's been trying to break the lock for a while. He's only got the better of Dortmund once in 11 attempts — four with RB Leipzig and seven with Hoffenheim — and he tends to struggle against teams with freewheeling and unpredictable attacks. 

More to follow.

