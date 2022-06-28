  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
World Refugee Day
Russia's war in Ukraine

Richard Connor

Reporting on stories from around the world, with a particular focus on Europe — especially Germany.

That's included a whole lot of German politics — plus some of the quirkier stories for which the country is known. 

After setting out with a plan to do science and environmental journalism, having studied zoology at the University of Liverpool, Richard soon began to enjoy the mad variety of general news.

Starting his career at the Bury Times and later the Bolton News, as well as freelancing at the Manchester Evening News, he worked as a reporter and sub-editor. Richard also had a spell teaching English in Spain and Austria before settling down in sunny Bonn am Rhein.

Skip next section Featured stories by Richard Connor

Featured stories by Richard Connor

A 101-year-old former guard of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp appears in the courtroom, his face covered with a blue folder

Ex-Nazi camp guard sentenced to 5 years in jail

The 101-year-old pensioner is the oldest person so far to be charged with war crimes of the Holocaust.
CrimeJune 28, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Richard Connor

Stories by Richard Connor

geckos found in one of the containers

Austrian customs seize scores of reptiles in baggage

Austrian customs seize scores of reptiles in baggage

Vienna Airport customs officials seized almost 90 illegally transported reptiles stowed in one passenger's luggage.
Crime13 hours ago
Tourists on a beach on Germany's Baltic Sea coast

German travel stay sector nudges near pre-COVID levels

German travel stay sector nudges near pre-COVID levels

Germany's travel and tourism sector appears to be on the rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic.
TravelJune 13, 2023
A police car drives past a graffiti calling for justice for Mike Ben Peter in Lausanne

Police stand trial in 'Switzerland's George Floyd' case

Police stand trial in 'Switzerland's George Floyd' case

Six Swiss police officers are accused of homicide in the case of a 2018 death of a Black man as he was being arrested.
CrimeJune 12, 2023
An observer looks at cranes used to load containers on cargo ships in Hamburg

OECD forecasts 'long road' for global economic recovery

OECD forecasts 'long road' for global economic recovery

Economic experts have slightly raised their expectations for global economic recovery based on fresh economic data.
PoliticsJune 7, 2023
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers standing behind a glass of the cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow

Judges slam Russia over Navalny poisoning probe failings

Judges slam Russia over Navalny poisoning probe failings

European judges condemn Russia for not properly investigating the 2020 poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
Law and JusticeJune 6, 2023
Activists of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) block a road to protest for climate councils

Germany: 'Last Generation' writes open letter to Olaf Scholz

Germany: 'Last Generation' writes open letter to Olaf Scholz

Germany's Last Generation climate activist group tweets an open letter demanding a "citizens' council" on fossil fuels.
PoliticsMay 27, 2023
Show more stories
Go to homepage