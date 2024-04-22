Germany arrests 3 suspected China spies

Germany's Federal Prosecutor has said three German citizens were arrested for alleged involvement in transferring research on state-of-the-art machine parts for ship engines to China's secret service.

The German Federal Prosecutor's office on Monday said three German nationals were arrested under the strong suspicion of having worked for a Chinese secret service

Prosecutors believe the three may have been involved in research projects that could be useful for China to expand its maritime power.

What are the allegations?

The three, Herwig F., Ina F. and Thomas R. were arrested by officers of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) in the western German cities of Düsseldorf and Bad Homburg.

The defendants' homes and workplaces were also searched.

The charges relate to espionage "at a point in time that cannot be precisely determined before June 2022."

Thomas R. is said to have acted as an agent for an employee of the Chinese secret service MSS.

It is alleged that he obtained information about innovative technologies that could be used for military purposes.

Prosecutors believe he used Herwig F. and Ina F., who were running a company in Düsseldorf, to obtain the information.

The company served as a way to contact and work with German scientists and researchers.

The couple agreed on a deal with a German university on behalf of a Chinese partner on state-of-the-art machine parts for the operation of powerful ship engines that could be used in combat vessels.

The pair are alleged to have violated German Foreign Trade and Payments Act.

Chinese state authorities are said to have financed the project. One of the accused was allegedly in further negotiations about other research projects for the Chinese navy.

Prosecutors allege the individual bought a special laser from Germany, with payment from the MSS, and exported it to China without authorization, despite the item being subject to the European Union's Dual-Use Regulation.

Last week police arrested two men in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth on suspicion of spying for Russia and seeking to undermine German support for Ukraine.



German investment in China at record high To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.