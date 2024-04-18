Top European court upholds Lithuania's ban on Russian singer

The ECHR has upheld Lithuania's barring of entry to Russian pop singer Philipp Kirkorov. Vilnius accuses the entertainer of being a "soft power" tool for Russia’s propaganda in former Soviet states.

Judges in Strasbourg on Thursday ruled in favor of Lithuanian authorities' ban on singer Philipp Kirkorov entering the country because he was considered a threat to national security.

The court agreed with the Lithuanian assessment of Kirkorov, who has previously referred to himself as Vladimir Putin’s "representative on stage."

Why was Kirkorov barred from entry?

In January 2021, Lithuanian migration authorities, at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, banned Mr Kirkorov from entering Lithuania for five years

The authorities noted that Kirkorov was a tool of "soft power" for Russia's propaganda in States of the former Soviet Union. They also found that, by regularly giving concerts in Crimea, he supported the Russian state's policy of aggression.

Kirkorov lodged a legal appeal, arguing that he was an artist and not interested in politics. The 56-year-old said his songs dealt with love, human relationships, and nature.

The migration authorities reiterated their arguments, specifying that Kirkorov had publicly broadcast the message that the “return" of the Crimean peninsula to Russia was "a glorious and victorious event."

Mr Kirkorov's appeal was ultimately, in September 2021, dismissed by Lithuania's Supreme Administrative Court. It found that the ban was not disproportionate, with Kirkorov having no family, social, or economic ties in Lithuania.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that the Lithuanian decision had been based on the applicant's statements and behavior, and had not been arbitrary or without basis.

In particular, judges found, Kirkorov had openly stated that he supported Russia's actions in the Crimean peninsula and made the statement about performing on Putin's behalf.

More to come...

Edited by: Wesley Dockery