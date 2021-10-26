Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Crimea

Crimea is a peninsula located on the northern coast of the Black Sea. With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Crimea became part of the newly independent Ukraine, leading to tensions with neighboring Russia.

In 1954, Crimea was transferred to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic as a symbolic gesture by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Following the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Crimea became part of the independent Ukraine. Russia's Black Sea Fleet is stationed in Sevastopol and the southern tip of the peninsula continues to be a Russian stronghold in the region. Throughout the last decades, tensions between the two neighbors have occasionally flared, but nothing like the escalation and mobilization of troops in March 2014. Since then, at least de facto if not de jure, the territory has been under Russian control. Recent DW stories tagged Crimea are collated here.

FILE - In this Friday April 4, 2014 file photo, a spiraling torque from the second century A.D., is displayed as part of the exhibit called The Crimea - Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea, at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam. A Dutch appeals court rules Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021, on ownership of a trove of Crimean historical artifacts that were loaned to an Amsterdam museum shortly before Russia annexed the region. A lower court ruled in 2016 that the treasures should be handed to the Ukrainian government. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)

Crimea gold awarded to Ukraine in blow to Russia 26.10.2021

Kyiv has hailed a ruling by a Dutch court saying a collection of ancient gold artifacts from Crimea should be handed to Ukraine. But the ruling could be appealed by Russia, which annexed the peninsula in 2014.
25.09.2019, Berlin: Oleg Senzow, Filmregisseur aus der Ukraine, erscheint zur Preisverleihung bei den Human Rights Film Festival im Kino International. Senzow, der mehrere Jahre in russischer Haft saß, war vor zweieinhalb Wochen bei einem Gefangenenaustausch zwischen Russland und der Ukraine freigekommen. In Berlin bedankte er sich bei seinen Unterstützern. Foto: Tom Weller/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Formerly imprisoned director Oleg Sentsov releases new film 08.09.2021

DW speaks to the Ukrainian filmmaker about "Rhino," which portrays the rampant crime and violence in 1990s Ukraine.
Gerspräch mit Michail Chodorkowski Russischer Businessmann, Oligarkh Ort: Vilnius, Lithauen, 20 August 2021

Mikhail Khodorkovsky: 'Dialogue only strengthens Putin's regime' 06.09.2021

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the Kremlin critic and former oil billionaire, talks with DW about Russia's planned power transfer in 2024 and accuses Angela Merkel and Joe Biden of strengthening Vladimir Putin's hand.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a joint news conference following their talks at the Mariinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived to Kyiv for a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials. (Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool Photo via AP)

Opinion: Merkel leaves Ukraine with a difficult legacy 23.08.2021

Angela Merkel's farewell visits to Moscow and Kyiv are an occasion on which to assess her Eastern policy. Russia can be satisfied, but Ukraine has good reason to be disappointed, says Roman Goncharenko.
6605844 25.07.2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a main military parade on Russian Navy Day, in St. Petersburg, Russia. Aleksey Nikolskyi / Sputnik

Putin warns of 'unpreventable' strikes by Russian navy 25.07.2021

The Russian president's warning comes amid tensions between London and Moscow after a British warship entered waters close to Crimea.
16.09.2020, Lubmin - In einem Container ist ein Informationszentrum in der Nähe der Erdgasempfangsstation der Ostseepipeline Nord Stream 2 zu sehen. Noch fehlen die letzten Verbindungen zwischen den Rohrsystemen, diese werden erst nach Fertigstellung der Pipeline angeschlossen. Später sollen sechseinhalb Millionen Kubikmeter Erdgas pro Stunde hier verarbeitet werden und mit dem richtigen Druck an weiterführende Pipelines abgegeben werden. Ursprünglich sollte die Pipeline für Erdgas aus Russland Ende 2019 in Betrieb gehen. Knapp acht Milliarden Euro wurden bereits in die Pipeline investiert. Derzeit fehlen noch 150 des insgesamt 2.360 Kilometer langen Doppelstrangs der deutsch-russischen Erdgagspipeline Nord Stream 2.

Mixed responses to US-Germany Nord Stream 2 deal 22.07.2021

A deal that saw the US agree to the completion of the controversial pipeline has provoked a wide range of responses across both Europe and the US.
Ukraine's players celebrate victory after the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Buchanan, Pool)

Euro 2020: Ukraine united behind Andriy Shevchenko's team despite ongoing conflict 02.07.2021

Since 2014, Ukraine has been embroiled in a military conflict with Russia. Even at Euro 2020, the conflict is ever-present, but Ukraine's success is uniting the country ahead of an historic quarterfinal against England.
Niu-York (Ukrainian: Нью-Йорк; New York , officially romanized Niu-York), is an urban settlement in Donetsk Oblast of eastern Ukraine, at 37.9 km NNE from the centre of Donetsk city. The settlement was from 1951 until 2021 named Novhorodske (Новгородське).[1][2] Niu-York is administratively subordinated to Toretsk city, that is located about 10 km north of Niu-York. Population: 10,064 (2020 est.)[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niu-York

Ukraine renames town 'New York' 01.07.2021

New York, Ukraine was given the name Novgorodske under Soviet rule. Ukrainian lawmakers agreed to give the eastern town its old name back.
ODESA, UKRAINE - JUNE 18, 2021 - Crew members of HNLMS Evertsen (F805) are seen on the deck of the frigate of the Royal Netherlands Navy at the port of Odesa, southern Ukraine., Credit:Yulii Zozulia / Avalon

Dutch rebuke low flying Russian jets in Black Sea as 'mock attacks' 29.06.2021

Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten said the actions were "irresponsible" and that her country will address Russia about this. Russia denied that the jets flew too close to the ship.
27.06.2021 *** ODESSA, UKRAINE - JUNE 27, 2021: The USS Ross (DDG 71) guided missile destroyer of the US Navy arrives at the port of Odessa to take part in the Sea Breeze 2021 international maritime exercise. Konstantin Sazonchik/TASS

Sea Breeze: Ukraine, US Black Sea drills raise tensions with Russia 29.06.2021

Amid tensions surrounding the British destroyer off the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the Ukraine and the US have launched Black Sea drills with dozens of warships. How will Moscow react to the largest maneuvers in decades?
MoD documents found at bus stop. Undated file photo of the sign for the Ministry of Defence in London. Sensitive defence documents containing details about HMS Defender and the military have been found by a member of the public at a bus stop in Kent early on Tuesday morning, according to reports. The MoD said the employee concerned with the loss of documents reported it last week, and the department has launched an investigation. Issue date: Sunday June 27, 2021. See PA story DEFENCE Leak. Photo credit should read: Tim Ireland/PA Wire URN:60602938

UK: Classified documents found at a bus stop — report 27.06.2021

The BBC has published sensitive details on UK warships encountering Russian forces off Crimea last week. The documents were found in a heap behind a bus stop.
21.03.2013 epa03634515 The British Royal Navy's newest destroyer, HMS Defender joins the UK fleet at Portsmouth, southern England 21 March 2013. The Type 45 8,000 tonne destroyed was commissioned at a ceremony at the Naval Base in the port which will be home to all six of the RN's Type 45 class ships. The destroyer is now ready for her first overseas deployment. The Royal Navy_s newest Type 45 Destroyer, HMS Defender. EPA/CROWN COPYRIGHT RESERVED EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

UK PM Johnson slams Russia over Black Sea warship incident 24.06.2021

British PM Boris Johnson has defended the UK navy's response to Russia firing warning shots at one of its warships in the Black Sea.
12.08.2019 HMS Defender. HMS Defender passes the Isle of Wight after leaving Portsmouth Harbour. Picture date: Monday August 12, 2019. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire URN:44630988 |

Russia says it fired warning shots at UK destroyer in Crimean waters 23.06.2021

Russia said the British HMS Defender left Russian territory after warning shots were fired. The UK denied the incident, saying its ship was in Ukrainian waters off the coast of Crimea.
Quelle: https://www.amazon.de/Ukraine-Anhänger-massiv-585-Gelbgold/dp/B00PZLE4PQ

Made in Germany: Ukraine pendants without Crimea 18.06.2021

A German jewelry maker is selling pendants shaped in the form of Ukraine — just without the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. DW tried to found out more.
A picture taken on June 6, 2021 shows a EURO 2020 jersey of the Ukrainian national football team. - Ukraine provoked Moscow's ire on June 6, 2021 as its football federation unveiled Euro 2020 uniforms that feature Russian-annexed Crimea and nationalist slogans. The uniforms in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag feature the silhouette of Ukraine that includes Russia-annexed Crimea and the separatist-controlled regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as the words Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes! (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Euro 2020 kit controversy: Ukraine jersey design angers Russia 07.06.2021

Ukraine's football association has included a geo-political dig at Russia in its Euro 2020 kit. The jersey features a map of the country including the Crimean Peninsula, which Russian annexed in 2014.
May 6, 2021*** U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pose for a picture during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine May 6, 2021. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS

Ukraine: Anti-corruption fight 'moving in the right direction' 14.05.2021

This week, DW spoke to Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba to talk about the track record of the Zelenskyy government, which came to power in 2019 with great promises of reform, transparency and an end to conflict with Russia.
Show more articles