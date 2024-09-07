Treasures of Crimea: 'Scythian gold' on show in Kyiv
Ukraine fought for almost 10 years for the return of the "Gold of the Scythians." The archaeological treasures are now on display in the National History Museum in Kyiv.
Who is the rightful owner?
The court case dragged on for years: When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the valuable artifacts were on display in Amsterdam. The peninsula's museums, which were now controlled by the Russian occupation authorities, insisted on the return of the collection and filed a lawsuit. Ultimately, the Dutch Supreme Court decided to hand the "Scythian gold" over to Ukraine.
Jewelry from ancient Crimea
The artifacts reflect the cultures of the peoples who lived in Crimea from the 5th century BC to the 7th century AD. Many objects come from the graves of once-wealthy people. Among them are these earrings made of gold and glass from the 1st century AD. The Scythians were an equestrian people in the steppes north of the Black Sea.
Heritage of the ancient settlement of Kitei
Finds from the Jurga-Oba necropolis near Kerch have attracted particular attention. The burial site was located near the ancient settlement of Kitei and dates back to the Goths or other Germanic peoples. Preserved there are pieces of jewelry, such as rings, earrings and bracelets made of gold, precious stones and glass. They date from the 5th to the 6th century AD.
A special find: Chinese wooden boxes
For Yuri Polidovych from the National Museum of History of Ukraine, the lacquered wooden boxes found in Ust-Alma in 1996 are real gems in the collection. Their discovery in Crimea is considered a sensation, as such boxes had previously only been found much further east. The pieces are around 2,000 years old.
Not all the treasures are gold
The exhibition in Kyiv includes not only the gold treasures but also many other artifacts. Among them is this acroterium, a sculptural decoration on a building pediment in the shape of what is believed to be a goddess. Archaeologists discovered it in several parts during the 19th century.
Marble tile from an ancient temple
This marble tile with the image of a girl is considered one of the smallest but most valuable items. It is believed to be a depiction of a young goddess. The tile was part of a temple decoration, consisted of many such elements and visually depicted a "dance" with the god Apollo.
Egyptian ceremonial spindle made of ivory
This spindle is believed to be from Egypt. It was found near present-day Kerch. What's special about it is its depiction of a woman with a child in her arms, which could possibly be the Egyptian fertility goddess, Isis, with her son, Horus. In religious history, Isis is considered the prototype of the Mother of God and child.
Artifacts as testimonies to history
The finds help tell the history of Crimea, such as this decree carved in marble by the historian Siriskus from the first half of the 3rd century BC. Its discovery allowed researchers to learn that Siriskus of Pontus, whose works have not survived, was a citizen of Chersonesus in the southwestern part of the Crimean Peninsula.
Items will be returned to Crimea — after liberation
Museum experts emphasize that the artifacts will return to Crimea, but only after the peninsula's liberation. The exhibition is also intended to draw attention to illegal excavations in Crimea and the massive construction work endangering protected cultural monuments such as Hansaray in Bakhchysarai, the only palace of the Crimean Khans still standing.