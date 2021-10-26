Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kyiv - or Kiev - is the capital of Ukraine. The city of 2.8 million has a long history. Its English name was derived from Kyi, its legendary founder.
Kiev is the most commonly used English name for the city, but in 1995 the Ukrainian government adopted Kyiv as the mandatory romanization for use in legislative and official acts. Here you find an automatic compilation of DW content in connection with the Ukrainian capital.
Since 2014, Ukraine has been embroiled in a military conflict with Russia. Even at Euro 2020, the conflict is ever-present, but Ukraine's success is uniting the country ahead of an historic quarterfinal against England.