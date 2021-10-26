Visit the new DW website

Kyiv

Kyiv - or Kiev - is the capital of Ukraine. The city of 2.8 million has a long history. Its English name was derived from Kyi, its legendary founder.

Kiev is the most commonly used English name for the city, but in 1995 the Ukrainian government adopted Kyiv as the mandatory romanization for use in legislative and official acts. Here you find an automatic compilation of DW content in connection with the Ukrainian capital.

FILE - In this Friday April 4, 2014 file photo, a spiraling torque from the second century A.D., is displayed as part of the exhibit called The Crimea - Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea, at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam. A Dutch appeals court rules Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021, on ownership of a trove of Crimean historical artifacts that were loaned to an Amsterdam museum shortly before Russia annexed the region. A lower court ruled in 2016 that the treasures should be handed to the Ukrainian government. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)

Crimea gold awarded to Ukraine in blow to Russia 26.10.2021

Kyiv has hailed a ruling by a Dutch court saying a collection of ancient gold artifacts from Crimea should be handed to Ukraine. But the ruling could be appealed by Russia, which annexed the peninsula in 2014.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin review the honor guard during a welcome ceremony ahead of their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP)

US defense chief says Russia is an 'obstacle to peace' 19.10.2021

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Russia is standing in the way of peace in eastern Ukraine. Austin is in Kyiv to bolster defense cooperation.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** 21.04.21 *** Ukrainian servicemen walk near the front line with Russia backed separatists in the small town of Pisky, near Donetsk on April 21, 2021. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 20, 2021, invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to meet in war-torn eastern Ukraine, stressing that millions of lives were at stake from fresh fighting in the separatist conflict. (Photo by Aleksey Filippov / AFP) (Photo by ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany, France and Russia may hold summit on Ukraine conflict 12.10.2021

The German and French governments are hoping to meet with Russian and Ukrainian leaders to discuss the conflict in the Donbass, which erupted in 2014. Meanwhile, the EU's Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kyiv on Tuesday.
Kiew, 5.10.2021*** Ukraine Zweiter Weltkrieg l Gedenken an das Massaker von Babyn Jar

The massacre of Babi Yar: memorial concert in Kyiv 06.10.2021

A concert featuring Russian composer Shostakovich's 13th Symphony is being held near the Ukrainian capital to remember Jewish victims of the 1941 massacre.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Bayern Munich v Dynamo Kyiv - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 29, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal with Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Champions League: Leroy Sané all smiles in big Bayern Munich win 29.09.2021

Bayern Munich got the win expected of them at home against Dynamo Kyiv, but it was the performance of former Schalke winger Leroy Sané that caught the eye.
Ukraine Gedenkstätte Babi Jar bei Kiew Gedenkstätte Babyn Jar bei Kiew, Ukraine/ Fotoausstellung mit Portrait-Aufnahmen von Überlebenden des Massakers, das Nazi-Deutschland im Zweiten Weltkrieg angerichtet hatte. Copyright: DW/A. Magazowa

The tragedy of Babi Yar: An assembly line of death in Kyiv 29.09.2021

Eighty years ago, more than 30,000 Jews were murdered by Nazis in Kyiv in just two days. Babi Yar is the most infamous site of the Holocaust in Ukraine — but the remembrance of the massacres was suppressed for decades.
19.09.2021 Kyiv-Pride am 19.09 in der Hauptstadt der Ukraine.

Ukraine: Thousands march for LGBTQ rights 19.09.2021

Kyiv's annual gay Pride parade returned after missing a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite recent progress, homophobia and opposition to same-sex partnerships remain high in Ukraine.
links: Joe Biden, Präsident der USA, hält eine Rede über Infrastrukturausgaben im Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center. Biden will mit Ausgaben in Höhe von 2 Billionen Dollar (1,7 Billionen Euro) die Infrastruktur des Landes auf Vordermann bringen und damit Millionen Jobs schaffen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ rechts: Wolodymyr Selenskyj, Präsident der Ukraine, und der kanadische Premierminister Trudeau (nicht im Bild) sprechen auf der Ukraine Reform Conference. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Washington is keeping Ukraine at a cordial distance 31.08.2021

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had to wait a long time for his invitation to the White House. His wish list prior to talks with President Biden is long. Some say too long. But there's still reason for Kyiv to be hopeful.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a joint news conference following their talks at the Mariinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived to Kyiv for a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials. (Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool Photo via AP)

Opinion: Merkel leaves Ukraine with a difficult legacy 23.08.2021

Angela Merkel's farewell visits to Moscow and Kyiv are an occasion on which to assess her Eastern policy. Russia can be satisfied, but Ukraine has good reason to be disappointed, says Roman Goncharenko.
Vitaly Shishov, head of a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine July 18, 2021. Picture taken July 18, 2021. RBC-Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Ukraine investigating Belarusian activist's death as possible murder 05.08.2021

Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov was recently founded dead in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. His acquaintances doubt he committed suicide. Police have not ruled out a political murder.

Activists attend a rally next to the Belarusian Embassy to Ukraine to commemorate Vitaly Shishov, a Belarusian activist living in exile who was found hanged in a park near his home this morning, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine boosts security for Belarus dissidents after Kyiv death 04.08.2021

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered a full investigation into the death of Vitaly Shishov after the activist was found dead in a Kyiv park. More dissidents were put on trial in Belarus this week.
Belarusian NGO chief found hanged in Ukraine

Belarusian NGO chief found hanged in Ukraine 03.08.2021

The chief of an NGO that provided aid to people fleeing Belarus was found hanged in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. His friends said he had been followed by "strangers."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Kyiv hopes for more as Zelenskyy meets Merkel 11.07.2021

With time winding down on Angela Merkel's chancellorship, she will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and face his expectations of Germany. The two have never had an easy relationship.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (C) salutes during a military parade marking Independence Day in Minsk on July 3, 2018. - The former Soviet nation celebrates its Independence Day on July 3 in memory of the end of Belarus occupation by Nazi Germany troops during the Red Army main summer offensive in 1944. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI GAPON/AFP/Getty Images)

Belarus: Lukashenko claims to uncover Western-backed plot 02.07.2021

Belarus' strongman president has closed the border to Ukraine and claimed, without evidence, that his government stopped a Western-backed plot involving weapons smuggling from Ukraine. Kyiv vehemently denied the claims.

Ukraine's players celebrate victory after the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Buchanan, Pool)

Euro 2020: Ukraine united behind Andriy Shevchenko's team despite ongoing conflict 02.07.2021

Since 2014, Ukraine has been embroiled in a military conflict with Russia. Even at Euro 2020, the conflict is ever-present, but Ukraine's success is uniting the country ahead of an historic quarterfinal against England.
LGBT Abzeichen in ukrainischer Armee © privat

LGBTQ troops and vets go to war with homophobia in Ukraine 27.06.2021

They are patriots who have defended their country on the front lines. But LGBTQ soldiers in Ukraine's military have rights to fight for, too.
