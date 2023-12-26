  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Christmas
SocietyUkraine

Children impacted by Ukraine war find help at special school

Mathias Bölinger
December 26, 2023

A small school in the Kyiv suburbs provides a special educational environment for Ukrainian children impacted by the war. Here, children who have, for example, lost a parent say they get special understanding from classmates and teachers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aZw2
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier holds a weapons as he walks down a muddy road that has snow lying on both sides.

Ukrainian troops open up about stalled counteroffensive

After six months of an intense counteroffensive, DW spoke with soldiers and medics on leave in Kyiv.
ConflictsDecember 22, 202303:46 min
A Ukrainian soldier operates a drone near Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

On the front line with Ukrainian drone pilots

DW's Nick Connolly has been close to Avdiivka, where Ukrainian drone pilots are working to halt a Russian advance.
ConflictsDecember 18, 202304:59 min
A soldier interacts with a horse in a stable

Ukrainian soldiers trained to cope with trauma

Ukraine is using traditional methods, and more uncommon techniques like animal therapy, to help build mental resilience.
ConflictsDecember 11, 202304:55 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

The EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
SocietyNovember 26, 202301:24 min
Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Love Matters S3 EPS2: Sex & Law

Love and the Law: Marriage Equality, LGBTQ Rights & More

Leeza Mangaldas and Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal discuss how the law continues to shape sexual rights in India.
SocietyDecember 22, 202344:44 min
Love Matters S3 EPS1: Caste & Marriage

How do Love and Marriage operate in a Caste Society?

Leeza Mangaldas and filmmaker Anurag Minus Verma unravel the complexities of modern relationships in India.
SocietyDecember 22, 202335:09 min
Igor Levit and Michel Friedman

An evening of music against antisemitism

Igor Levit put together a concert to break the silence over a lack sympathy for rising antisemitism in Germany.
SocietyNovember 29, 202302:29 min
Show more