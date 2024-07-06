  1. Skip to content
Ukrainian teacher from Kyiv joins the fight against Russia

Sonia Phalnikar in Kyiv
June 7, 2024

For Philipe Averenkov, a Ukrainian English teacher in Kyiv, civilian life has become impossible amid the war against Russia. That's why he's decided to answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call and join the front lines.

Ukraine is short on troops in its war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has passed a new mobilization law to strengthen his military's ranks amid a renewed Russian offensive in the northeast.

But Philipe Averenkov's decision to join the fight came long before that. After months of preparation, he has left his civilian life in Kyiv behind to join the front line, knowing that he may not return.

"When I go outside, I see a majority of people are afraid," Averenkov told DW. "War is freaking scary, and you either break or become stronger."

Follow the journey of this Ukrainian English teacher as he says goodbye to his friends in Kyiv to join the fight against Russia.

