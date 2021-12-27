You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Sonia Phalnikar
Featured stories by Sonia Phalnikar
Pushing for LGBTQ rights in 2021
From Bhutan to Botswana and the United States, many parts of the world have pushed to advance LGBTQ rights this year.
Society
12/27/2021
December 27, 2021
Food startups find fertile pastures in Paris
Paris, often know as the capital of gastronomy, is increasingly making a name as a hotspot for food-tech startups.
Business
08/06/2021
August 6, 2021
Stories by Sonia Phalnikar
France faces mustard shortage
France faces mustard shortage
France is running out of mustard. How are chefs and diners coping?
Food Security
10/11/2022
October 11, 2022
04:57 min
Why France is running out of mustard
Why France is running out of mustard
As France grapples with a major mustard shortage, the industry is trying to diversify seed supplies.
Business
09/19/2022
September 19, 2022
Putting women back at heart of Paris' story
Putting women back at heart of Paris' story
Typical tours of Paris focus on stories of men who shaped the city. One walking tour company aims to change that.
History
08/19/2022
August 19, 2022
Why aren't French mothers breastfeeding?
Why aren't French mothers breastfeeding?
For World Breastfeeding Week, DW reports from France, which has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.
Society
08/04/2022
August 4, 2022
03:02 min
More gas from the Netherlands — despite earthquake risk?
More gas from the Netherlands — despite earthquake risk?
Gas extraction in Groningen has caused multiple earthquakes. Local people's houses are at risk of collapsing.
Nature and Environment
07/29/2022
July 29, 2022
04:59 min
Dutch farmers angry over emissions targets
Dutch farmers angry over emissions targets
Farmers in the Netherlands are angry about the Duth government's plans to slash nitrogen pollution from animal farming.
Nature and Environment
07/13/2022
July 13, 2022
03:35 min
