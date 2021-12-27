  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China

Sonia Phalnikar

Skip next section Featured stories by Sonia Phalnikar

Featured stories by Sonia Phalnikar

Two hands entwined, surrounded by rainbow flags

Pushing for LGBTQ rights in 2021

From Bhutan to Botswana and the United States, many parts of the world have pushed to advance LGBTQ rights this year.
Society
December 27, 2021
A picture of Irina Buravtsova and Natalia Afanasevain a kitchen

Food startups find fertile pastures in Paris

Paris, often know as the capital of gastronomy, is increasingly making a name as a hotspot for food-tech startups.
Business
August 6, 2021
Skip next section Stories by Sonia Phalnikar

Stories by Sonia Phalnikar

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Senf

France faces mustard shortage

France faces mustard shortage

France is running out of mustard. How are chefs and diners coping?
Food Security
October 11, 2022
04:57 min
A bottle of Dijon mustard

Why France is running out of mustard

Why France is running out of mustard

As France grapples with a major mustard shortage, the industry is trying to diversify seed supplies.
Business
September 19, 2022
A reflection of bookstore front

Putting women back at heart of Paris' story

Putting women back at heart of Paris' story

Typical tours of Paris focus on stories of men who shaped the city. One walking tour company aims to change that.
History
August 19, 2022
For World Breastfeeding Week, DW reports from France, which has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.

Why aren't French mothers breastfeeding?

Why aren't French mothers breastfeeding?

For World Breastfeeding Week, DW reports from France, which has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.
Society
August 4, 2022
03:02 min
A gas field in Groningen, Netherlands

More gas from the Netherlands — despite earthquake risk?

More gas from the Netherlands — despite earthquake risk?

Gas extraction in Groningen has caused multiple earthquakes. Local people's houses are at risk of collapsing.
Nature and Environment
July 29, 2022
04:59 min
Dutch flag flying from farm equipment at a farmer protest

Dutch farmers angry over emissions targets

Dutch farmers angry over emissions targets

Farmers in the Netherlands are angry about the Duth government's plans to slash nitrogen pollution from animal farming.
Nature and Environment
July 13, 2022
03:35 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage