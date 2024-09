Sonia Phalnikar in Dnipro, Ukraine

09/03/2024 September 3, 2024

Thousands of Ukraine's war casualties remain unidentified in morgues around the country, adding to the anguish of families who often have no certainty about the fate of their loved ones. DW's Sonia Phalnikar visited the Dnipro Regional Bureau of Forensic Medicine, where pathologists and scientists are working hard to name the dead.