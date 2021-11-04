Hungary is an eastern European country with a population of 9.9 million. It borders Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Ukraine and Romania.

A former Eastern Bloc country, Hungary held its first multiparty elections in 1990. Its capital city is Budapest. Hungary has belonged to NATO since 1990. In 2004, it joined the EU and, three years later, the bloc's border-free Schengen Area. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Hungary.