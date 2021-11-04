Visit the new DW website

Hungary

Hungary is an eastern European country with a population of 9.9 million. It borders Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Ukraine and Romania.

A former Eastern Bloc country, Hungary held its first multiparty elections in 1990. Its capital city is Budapest. Hungary has belonged to NATO since 1990. In 2004, it joined the EU and, three years later, the bloc's border-free Schengen Area. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Hungary.

28.08.2016 An Israeli woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, on August 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. Apple iPhone owners, earlier in the week, were urged to install a quickly released security update after a sophisticated attack on an Emirati dissident exposed vulnerabilities targeted by cyber arms dealers. Lookout and Citizen Lab worked with Apple on an iOS patch to defend against what was called Trident because of its triad of attack methods, the researchers said in a joint blog post. Trident is used in spyware referred to as Pegasus, which a Citizen Lab investigation showed was made by an Israel-based organization called NSO Group. / AFP / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Hungary admits to using NSO Group's Pegasus spyware 04.11.2021

A lawmaker from Hungary's ruling party has acknowledged the Interior Ministry bought and used Pegasus spy software. While he said no laws were broken, minutes of a parliamentary meeting are classified until 2050.
French far-right leader Marine le Pen, left, shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after a joint press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

Hungary: Viktor Orban hosts French far-right leader Marine Le Pen 26.10.2021

Marine Le Pen heavily criticized the European Union during her visit with the Hungarian prime minister in Budapest. Viktor Orban praised Le Pen and said she would help renew the European right.
Opposition candidate for prime minister Peter Marki-Zay waits at the election headquarters after the opposition primary election in Budapest, Hungary, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary: Small-town Mayor Marki-Zay to challenge PM Orban in 2022 17.10.2021

Peter Marki-Zay will represent six opposition parties in their bid to oust Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's parliamentary election.
Czech Prime Minister and founding leader of ANO Andrej Babis, front, with his wife Monika Babisova (right) and regional leaders (left Radek Vondracek), gives a briefing in election staff of ANO movement during the elections to the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic in Prague, Czech Republic, October 9, 2021. (CTK Photo/Michal Kamaryt)

Opinion: Could other countries follow Czech example? 16.10.2021

The recent election in the Czech Republic shows that a united opposition can topple authoritarian-style governments. It might not be easy, but Hungary and Poland could follow suit, DW's Barbara Wesel writes.
09.10.2019, Berlin: Ein Polizeibeamter läuft vor der Neuen Synagoge Berlin. In Halle (Saale) wurden heute bei Schüssen nach bisherigen Angaben zwei Menschen getötet. Ein Verdächtiger versuchte offenbar in eine Synagoge einzudringen. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa | Verwendung weltweit.

Antisemitism still common in the EU: study 14.10.2021

Many Jewish people are leaving Europe because they feel increasingly unsafe, Jewish representatives in Brussels say. And they're calling for deeds — not words — from the EU. DW's Bernd Riegert reports.
Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during the World Cup group I Qualifying soccer match between England and Hungary at Wembley Stadium, London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hungary supporters have clashed with police during the start of a World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley Stadium. Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday's game against Albania in an empty stadium. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Crowd trouble mars World Cup qualifiers 12.10.2021

The Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers at Wembley, between England and Hungary, and in Tirana, where Albania hosted Poland, were both plagued with violence in the stands.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech on the stage of the Varkert Bazar cultural centre in Budapest on September 23, 2021 during the fourth demographic summit. - The meeting is a platform for decision-makers, political players, religious and civic leaders, economic and media actors, as well as representatives of the academic world to think together, discuss the challenges ahead of us and draw up proposals for common solutions. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Hungary: Orban signs resolution supporting Polish court ruling 09.10.2021

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a resolution Saturday supporting a Polish court ruling that gave the Polish constitution primacy over EU law.
Symbolbild Bilanz | Verwendung weltweit

World leaders hail agreement on global corporate tax rate 08.10.2021

Most countries have now signed up to a historic deal to ensure a minimum 15% corporate tax rate. Only four smaller economies are still holding back.
Ein Mann protestiert gegen die Politik von Ungarns Ministerpräsidenten Orban während seiner Gespräche mit Polens Ministerpräsident Morawiecki. Polen und Ungarns Premierminister kommen zusammen, um ihre gemeinsame EU-Haushaltsblockade zu diskutieren.

Opinion: New German government must focus on central Europe 29.09.2021

As Germany prepares for the post-Angela Merkel era, the new government will have to quickly focus on tackling illiberal tendencies in Central Europe, writes Ivan Krastev.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech on the stage of the Varkert Bazar cultural centre in Budapest on September 23, 2021 during the fourth demographic summit. - The meeting is a platform for decision-makers, political players, religious and civic leaders, economic and media actors, as well as representatives of the academic world to think together, discuss the challenges ahead of us and draw up proposals for common solutions. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Hungary: Leaders slam migration, LGBTQ at 'family values' summit 23.09.2021

Viktor Orban and Mike Pence are among the conservative leaders and thinkers from around the world meeting in Budapest to "defend" the notion of the nuclear family from "left-wing" attacks.
DAC players applaud their fans after a 1-1 draw against rivals Slovan Bratislava. Thema: DAC, a football team in the ethnic Hungarian city of Dunajska Streda, is causing a stir in Slovakia's top flight. DW, Arpad Szoczi

Orban-backed football club causing a stir in Slovakia 23.09.2021

An ethnic Hungarian football club is thriving in Slovakia's top-flight league, thanks partly to funding from the Hungarian government. DW visited the club, DAC, as they faced off against rivals Slovan Bratislava.
Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, one of the frontrunners in a race to unseat Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, holding a campaign event in Budapestt, Hungary on Sept. 17, 2021. The rally marked the start of a primary election that will choose a joint opposition candidate to face off with Hungary's hardline leader in polls next year. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

Hungarian opposition mounts challenge to Orban with unified primaries 18.09.2021

A diverse cast of political parties from the left, liberal and even far-right have come together in an alliance that hopes to build on the success of municipal elections in 2019.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

Hungary's Orban accuses EU of blocking COVID recovery funds over LGBTQ row 17.09.2021

Viktor Orban says the EU is punishing Hungary over its LGBTQ stance. Nevertheless, the prime minister did extol the virtues of the single market and vowed Hungary has no intention of leaving the bloc.

Increasingly rare to find: Roma musicians in Hungary 16.09.2021

Roma musicians in Hungary have been struggling to survive for decades. The coronavirus pandemic has further dramatically worsened their situation. A Hungarian cultural asset is in danger of disappearing.
Zoltan Soos Foto: Keno Verseck/DW

Romania: The new mayor looking to clean up local politics 15.09.2021

In the central Romanian city of Targu Mures, a former archaeologist and political newcomer is seeking to heal ethnic divisions and clean up corruption and mismanagement.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the Berlaymont building at the EU headquarters in Brussels on April 23, 2021. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / various sources / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images)

Will the EU's tight squeeze on aid rein in Poland and Hungary? 14.09.2021

Brussels is now able to link rule of law breaches by member states with financial penalties, but — as often in the past — its threats have not been executed. This could change with respect to Poland and Hungary.
