Hungary's Orban decries 'progressive world spirit' at CPAC

Alexandra von Nahmen in Budapest
April 26, 2024

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban used the Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest to reiterate his right-wing views and vision. DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reported from the event, which attendees declared as a "No Woke Zone."

