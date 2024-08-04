Budapest Jewish community collects for Hungary's rural poor

Members of Budapest's Jewish community support Donation Taxi, a charity that collects donations and brings them to the needy. At the same time, they work to change attitudes and build bridges.

Donation Taxi is a Hungarian organization that delivers donations to the needy. It is supported by the Jewish community in Budapest.

While this in itself is not terribly unusual, founder Tamas Horn said the charity is, for him, first and foremost a means to an end. Donation Taxi's ultimate goal is to change attitudes. It wants to build bridges between the urban middle class in the capital — which includes the Jewish community — and Hungary's rural poor.