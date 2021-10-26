Budapest is the capital and largest city in Hungary, and one of the largest cities in the European Union. It came to prominence under the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Budapest is the capital and largest city in the Central European country Hungary. It is also one of the largest cities in the European Union. Budapest was a major economic hub under the Ottoman Empire, then came to further prominence under the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which was one of the world's great powers until its fall at the end of World War I. Today, Budapest is inhabited by nearly two million people and is a major tourist destination as well as a financial, economic, and cultural center.