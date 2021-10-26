Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Budapest

Budapest is the capital and largest city in Hungary, and one of the largest cities in the European Union. It came to prominence under the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Budapest is the capital and largest city in the Central European country Hungary. It is also one of the largest cities in the European Union. Budapest was a major economic hub under the Ottoman Empire, then came to further prominence under the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which was one of the world's great powers until its fall at the end of World War I. Today, Budapest is inhabited by nearly two million people and is a major tourist destination as well as a financial, economic, and cultural center. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content relating to Budapest.

French far-right leader Marine le Pen, left, shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after a joint press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

Hungary: Viktor Orban hosts French far-right leader Marine Le Pen 26.10.2021

Marine Le Pen heavily criticized the European Union during her visit with the Hungarian prime minister in Budapest. Viktor Orban praised Le Pen and said she would help renew the European right.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech on the stage of the Varkert Bazar cultural centre in Budapest on September 23, 2021 during the fourth demographic summit. - The meeting is a platform for decision-makers, political players, religious and civic leaders, economic and media actors, as well as representatives of the academic world to think together, discuss the challenges ahead of us and draw up proposals for common solutions. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Hungary: Orban signs resolution supporting Polish court ruling 09.10.2021

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a resolution Saturday supporting a Polish court ruling that gave the Polish constitution primacy over EU law.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech on the stage of the Varkert Bazar cultural centre in Budapest on September 23, 2021 during the fourth demographic summit. - The meeting is a platform for decision-makers, political players, religious and civic leaders, economic and media actors, as well as representatives of the academic world to think together, discuss the challenges ahead of us and draw up proposals for common solutions. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Hungary: Leaders slam migration, LGBTQ at 'family values' summit 23.09.2021

Viktor Orban and Mike Pence are among the conservative leaders and thinkers from around the world meeting in Budapest to "defend" the notion of the nuclear family from "left-wing" attacks.
People march across the Szabadsag, or Freedom Bridge over the River Danube in downtown Budapest during a gay pride parade in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Rising anger over policies of Hungary's right-wing government filled the streets of the country's capital on Saturday as thousands of LGBT activists and supporters marched in the city's Pride parade. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Record Budapest Pride stands up to anti-LGBTQ laws 24.07.2021

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to refuse EU coronavirus aid after the bloc moved against his laws. LGBTQ people expressed fear at the direction the country was going.
FILE PHOTO: A billboard, part of a campaign by Coca-Cola promoting gay acceptance, which has prompted a political backlash is seen in Budapest, Hungary, August 5, 2019. The writing on the billboard reads: Zero sugar, zero prejudice. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Hungary PM Orban pledges referendum on LGBTQ law 21.07.2021

Orban said in a live video post that he would hold a vote on whether to push ahead with an anti-LGBTQ law that prompted the European Commission to launch legal action against Budapest.
People march to the parliament building during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in Budapest, Hungary on July 7, 2018. (Photo by GERGELY BESENYEI / AFP) (Photo credit should read GERGELY BESENYEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Hungary: PM Orban hits out at 'shameful' EU legal action 16.07.2021

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Commission of "legalized hooliganism" after it launched legal action over an anti-LGBTQ law. Critics say the legislation conflates homosexuality with pedophilia.

How Hungarian artists make ends meet in the pandemic 01.07.2021

Young musician Levente used to perform in New York. Back in Budapest, under lockdown, he had to quit music to earn a living as a warehouse worker, kitchen hand, and bike courier. The Hungarian cultural sector received no government aid.
firo : 30.01.2021 Fu?ball, 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2020/2021, FC Bayern M_nchen Muenchen - TSG Hoffenheim 4:1 Allianz Arena , Stadion , von , FC Bayern M_nchen , leuchtet , in, den , Regenbogenfarben als , Zeichen , f_r , Toleranz , und , gegen , Diskriminierung , Hinterleger , Regenbogen Foto: Sven Simon / Pool / via firo Sportphoto

Euro 2020: Proposal to illuminate Munich arena in LGBTQ colors for visit of Hungary 19.06.2021

After the Hungarian parliament passed new anti-LGBTQ legislation this week, Munich councilors have put forward a motion to light up the city's football arena in rainbow colors for Germany's match against Hungary.
Protesters hold placards reading in Hungarian 'we will not be a colony', left, and 'no Fudan' as they gather in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Thousands of people gathered opposing the Hungarian government's plan of building a campus for China's Fudan University in Budapest. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

Hungarians protest planned Chinese university in Budapest 05.06.2021

Thousands took to the streets in opposition to the expensive project as soaring debt to China and Prime Minister Viktor Orban's overly friendly attitude toward Beijing anger many.

Budapest's mayor Gergely Karacsony gestures during an an interview with the Associated Press in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. A bitter conflict has emerged between Hungary’s right-wing government and the liberal leadership of the country's capital city over a hospital for the homeless that may soon have to close. The Budapest hospital provides medical and social services and shelter to more than 1,000 people annually. But the Hungarian government has ordered it to vacate the state-owned building it occupies. Budapest's mayor says the eviction will risk the lives of the hospital's homeless patients as Hungary struggles with a deadly COVID-19 surge. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

Hungary's Viktor Orban faces challenge from Budapest mayor 15.05.2021

Budapest's liberal Mayor Gergely Karacsony plans to lead a six-party opposition challenge to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary's elections next year.

Leipzig's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi saves a shot by Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Liverpool and RB Leipzig at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

Champions League: RB Leipzig out as Liverpool end comeback hopes 10.03.2021

RB Leipzig are out of the Champions League after a deserved defeat to Liverpool in Budapest. In a game accompanied by an odd atmosphere, Julian Nagelsmann might see his side's exit as a positive.
Pope Francis is accompanied by Iraq's President Barham Salih and his wife Sarbagh Salih before departing for Rome, at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq March 8, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Pope Francis returns from 'tiring' first visit to Iraq 08.03.2021

The head of the Catholic Church said God would protect his Iraqi followers from coronavirus. He hinted at future trips to Budapest, Slovakia and Lebanon.
FILE PHOTO: A Sinopharm sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Hungary gets first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine 16.02.2021

A plane carrying 550,000 doses of the shot has landed in Budapest making Hungary the first EU nation to use the Chinese-made inoculation. The delivery includes enough to treat 275,000 people.

24 Jun 2020 - Liverpool, England, United Kingdom - Liverpool 4 Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Premier League Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during warm up © Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail/SOLO Syndication |

Liverpool coach Klopp says his mother died from COVID-19 10.02.2021

The famous German coach will not be able to attend his mother's funeral because of pandemic restrictions.
A general view of the Champions League group G soccer match between Ferencvaros and Barcelona in the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Tibor Illyes/MTI via AP)

Champions League: RB Leipzig and Gladbach to play games in neutral Budapest 08.02.2021

RB Leipzig's Champions League game against Liverpool on February 16 will be played in Budapest, as will Borussia Mönchengladbach's match with Manchester City on February 24. Germany is restricting travel from Britain.
Salzburg, Oesterreich 16. Dezember 2020: ÖFB Cup - 2020/2021 - 1/8 Finale - RB Salzburg vs. Rapid Wien Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Red Bull Salzburg),

What Dominik Szoboszlai's rise says about the state of Hungarian football 05.02.2021

Hungarian football is on the up. The national team has qualified for Euro 2020 and has a new up-and-coming star in RB Leipzig winger Dominik Szoboszlai. But in the country's football structures, cronyism is universal.
Show more articles