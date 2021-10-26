Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Budapest is the capital and largest city in Hungary, and one of the largest cities in the European Union. It came to prominence under the Austro-Hungarian Empire.
Budapest is the capital and largest city in the Central European country Hungary. It is also one of the largest cities in the European Union. Budapest was a major economic hub under the Ottoman Empire, then came to further prominence under the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which was one of the world's great powers until its fall at the end of World War I. Today, Budapest is inhabited by nearly two million people and is a major tourist destination as well as a financial, economic, and cultural center. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content relating to Budapest.
Young musician Levente used to perform in New York. Back in Budapest, under lockdown, he had to quit music to earn a living as a warehouse worker, kitchen hand, and bike courier. The Hungarian cultural sector received no government aid.
After the Hungarian parliament passed new anti-LGBTQ legislation this week, Munich councilors have put forward a motion to light up the city's football arena in rainbow colors for Germany's match against Hungary.
RB Leipzig's Champions League game against Liverpool on February 16 will be played in Budapest, as will Borussia Mönchengladbach's match with Manchester City on February 24. Germany is restricting travel from Britain.
Hungarian football is on the up. The national team has qualified for Euro 2020 and has a new up-and-coming star in RB Leipzig winger Dominik Szoboszlai. But in the country's football structures, cronyism is universal.