Hungary: New opposition figure a threat to Viktor Orban?
March 28, 2024
For 14 years, Hungary's opposition has not been able to put a dent in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's popularity. In recent weeks, however, a new political player has emerged as a result of one of the biggest domestic scandals to rock Hungary in recent times.
Peter Magyar, the ex-husband of Hungary's former justice minister, has released a recording he claims is proof of corruption within Orban's inner circle.
At the same time, Magyar's ex-wife, Judit Varga, is accusing him of both verbal and physical abuse, which is in part deflecting attention away from Magyar's headline-grabbing claims.
Public opinion in Hungary is divided. Who is Peter Magyar and who is telling the truth?