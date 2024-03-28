  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Baltimore bridge collapseIsrael-Hamas warWar in Ukraine
PoliticsHungary

Hungary: New opposition figure a threat to Viktor Orban?

Oliver Toth
March 28, 2024

A new opposition figure, who claims to have insider information on the government and high-level corruption, is emerging on Hungary's political scene. Who is Peter Magyar and will he be a threat to Viktor Orban?

https://p.dw.com/p/4eERq

For 14 years, Hungary's opposition has not been able to put a dent in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's popularity. In recent weeks, however, a new political player has emerged as a result of one of the biggest domestic scandals to rock Hungary in recent times.

Peter Magyar, the ex-husband of Hungary's former justice minister, has released a recording he claims is proof of corruption within Orban's inner circle. 

At the same time, Magyar's ex-wife, Judit Varga, is accusing him of both verbal and physical abuse, which is in part deflecting attention away from Magyar's headline-grabbing claims. 
Public opinion in Hungary is divided. Who is Peter Magyar and who is telling the truth?
 

Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

Rafael Grossi spoke with DW about the pros and cons of nuclear power in Europe.

IAEA Director General talks pros and cons of nuclear power

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi discusses in a DW interview the benefits and dangers of nuclear power in Europe.
PoliticsMarch 21, 202405:12 min
B1-Bomber from the United States Air Force fly in the sky

NATO is holding largest military exercise in decades

NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 is the largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 202402:12 min
Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:14 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

external

Does it help to be rude to your president? The Flip Side

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested. Does it help to be rude to a leader?
PoliticsMarch 25, 202403:27 min
Factchecking-Imagevideo

How does fact-checking work?

DW's fact-check team debunks, explains and uses in-depth research techniques to separate fact from fiction.
PoliticsMarch 18, 202410:37 min
Deutschland | Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz | Mohammad Shtayyeh

Conflict Zone Special: Future of Israeli-Palestinian affairs

Is there a prospect for peace? DW's Sarah Kelly leads an international panel on Gaza and the Middle East conflict.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 202442:35 min
Show more