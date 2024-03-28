Hungary: New opposition figure a threat to Viktor Orban?

A new opposition figure, who claims to have insider information on the government and high-level corruption, is emerging on Hungary's political scene. Who is Peter Magyar and will he be a threat to Viktor Orban?

For 14 years, Hungary's opposition has not been able to put a dent in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's popularity. In recent weeks, however, a new political player has emerged as a result of one of the biggest domestic scandals to rock Hungary in recent times.

Peter Magyar, the ex-husband of Hungary's former justice minister, has released a recording he claims is proof of corruption within Orban's inner circle.

At the same time, Magyar's ex-wife, Judit Varga, is accusing him of both verbal and physical abuse, which is in part deflecting attention away from Magyar's headline-grabbing claims.

Public opinion in Hungary is divided. Who is Peter Magyar and who is telling the truth?

