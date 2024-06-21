  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
SocietyHungary

Flodni: Sweet Jewish treat is a part of Hungary's history

Agnes Szabo in Budapest
June 21, 2024

For many, flodni is as Hungarian as goulash. But very few know that this popular sweet layered pastry was created by Hungarian Jews. Now, a play about this delicious delicacy has been staged in Budapest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hLK4

Apples, walnuts, poppy seeds, pastry and either plum or apricot jam: these are the layers in the popular Hungarian pastry known as flodni. The cake was traditionally made by Hungarian Jews to celebrate Purim, a joyous Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jews from a plot to massacre them in Persia.

Although flodni was popular before the war, it really took off in the postwar period when Holocaust survivors began baking it again. Its popularity and fame soon spread far and wide. Today, flodni is seen as a quintessentially Hungarian pastry. 

For Hanna Stahl-Bohus and her mother, Judit Stahl, flodni symbolizes Budapest's long Jewish history. It's estimated that the Hungarian capital is home to the biggest Ashkenazi Jewish community in continental Europe (80,000 to 120,000 people).

To draw attention to this community's history and traditions, mother and daughter wrote a play about flodni, which has been staged in Budapest. For Stahl-Bohus, flodni is an opportunity to engage with her Jewish roots. She said today there is no need for Jews to hide their Jewish identity. For her, this openness is a key contribution to making Hungary a tolerant, diverse society.
 

Head shot of a women (Agnes Szabo) with long dark red hair
Agnes Szabo Berlin-based writer for DW's Hungarian service
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Israeli flags being waved at pro-Israeli demonstration in Berlin in November 2023

Germany's Jewish and Muslim communities search for solidarity

Germany's Jewish and Muslim communities search for solidarity

Six months of Israeli retaliation in Gaza for the October 7 Hamas terror attacks have put Jewish-Muslim relations in particular peril. Germany's hypersensitivity to antisemitism adds an extra layer of difficulty.
SocietyApril 18, 2024
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gestures after addressing a parliament session, on the day lawmakers are expected to approve Sweden's accession into NATO, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Feb 26, 2024.

Hungarian parliament votes in favor of Sweden joining NATO

Hungarian parliament votes in favor of Sweden joining NATO

Budapest was the last obstacle to Sweden's NATO accession since Turkey ratified it in January. Unanimous support from all 31 NATO members is required for the accession of new countries.
PoliticsFebruary 26, 2024
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more