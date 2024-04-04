Laura Szaplonczai
Budapest correspondent for DW's Hungarian Service; reports on public life, culture, environment and social issues in Hungary.
Laura Szaplonczai has been working as a journalist for Hungarian media for over 20 years.
Laura worked for many years as an editor, reporter and presenter for domestic news at the Hungarian television channel Hir Televizio. Before going into journalism, she studied German, Hungarian literature and language and journalism in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.