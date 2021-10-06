Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

German language

German is the first language of almost 100 million people worldwide and the most widely spoken native language in the European Union. Proof of proficiency in German is a prerequisite for getting German citizenship.

German is a West Germanic language. It is the most widely spoken in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, but also in parts of Italy, Belgium, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The languages which are most similar to German are the other members of the West Germanic language branch: Afrikaans, Dutch, English, the Frisian languages and Yiddish. German is the second most widely spoken Germanic language, after English. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW's journalistic content referring to the German language.

Confused Man in Front of Math Formula Written on a Chalkboard | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

What Germans say when they don't get it 06.10.2021

Do you understand only train station? The German language has quirky idioms for drawing a mental blank, or when people are at a loss.

Ein defektes Smartphone des Herstellers HTC mit gesplittertem Display und der Homepage des Videoportals YouTube - YouTube ist ein Internet-Videoportal der Google Inc. mit Sitz in San Bruno, Kalifornien, auf dem die Benutzer kostenlos Video-Clips ansehen, bewerten und hochladen können.

Russia threatens to block YouTube 29.09.2021

The Russian Foreign Ministry has threatened to "retaliate" after YouTube deleted Russia Today's German-language channels. YouTube said the Moscow-backed broadcaster had violated its COVID misinformation policy.
Sommernachmittag in einem galizischen Schtetl. 1900. Photographie.

Yiddish words still common in the German language 05.09.2021

The German language uses about 120 terms that are originally Yiddish. An expert explains why the words often have a negative connotation.
ABD0054_20190627 - KLAGENFURT - ÖSTERREICH: Die österreichische Autorin Sarah Wipauer am Donnerstag, 27. Juni 2019, während des 1. Tags des Wettlesens um den Ingeborg Bachmann-Preis in Klagenfurt. - FOTO: APA/GERT EGGENBERGER - 20190627_PD2399

The German-language authors' 'sadomasochist' talent show 17.06.2021

Each year, the winner of the prestigious Ingeborg Bachmann Prize is chosen among authors who read a 25-minute text on TV. A look back at the peculiar contest.
8-1938-11-9-A1-19 (1108415) Reichskristallnacht, Berlin, zerstörtes Geschäft/ Foto 1938 Deutschland, 'Reichskristallnacht', Nacht vom 9./10.Nov.1938 (Zerstörung jüd.Friedhöfe, Synagogen, Wohn- u.Ge- schäftshäuser durch NS-Trupps). - Berlin: Polizist vor dem Eingang einer Buchhandlung mit eingeschlagener Schaufensterscheibe. - Foto. |

'The Passenger': how a forgotten Nazi-era novel became a bestseller 24.05.2021

Disregarded when first published in 1939, a story of a man fleeing the Nazis made it onto UK bestseller lists 82 years later. Here's how the novel was uncovered.
Werbung der Adler AG für Wohnungen, Wasserstadt Mitte, Heidestraße, Mitte, Berlin, Deutschland

Krass, Babo and Fuzzi: 500 years of youth slang in Germany 16.05.2021

While some youth language may come and go, other "cool" terms date back hundreds of years in the German language. And many actually enter German vocabulary from other languages, especially today.
07.11.2020, Sachsen, Leipzig: Ein Teilnehmer einer Demonstration der Stuttgarter Initiative «Querdenken» auf dem Augustusplatz hält einen Coronavirus. Zu der Kundgebung gegen die von Bund und Ländern beschlossenen Corona-Maßnahmen wurden 20.000 Menschen erwartet. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

'Corona dictatorship' is German 'non-word of the year' 2020 12.01.2021

The German "non-word of the year" highlights derogatory expressions. Two terms were chosen for 2020: "Corona dictatorship" and "return sponsorships."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reflected as she wears a face mask before holding her speech during a session at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on November 26, 2020 in Berlin on measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

'Corona pandemic' named Germany's word of the year 30.11.2020

The Society for German Language selected the word as it "reflects the dominant theme for almost the entire year." The announcement follows Merriam-Webster's designation of the word "pandemic" as its Word of the Year.
ILLUSTRATION - Der Begriff «Wort des Jahres» ist am 10.12.2015 in Schwerin (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) aus Buchstaben eines Scrabble-Spiels zusammengesetzt (gestelltes Foto). Die Jury der Gesellschaft für deutsche Sprache (GfdS) in Wiesbaden muss aus rund 2500 Vorschlägen auswählen - das «Wort des Jahres» soll am 11.12.2015 bekanntgegeben werden. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa

From 'Corona-Pandemie' to 'Abwrackprämie': Germany's words of the year 2010-2020 30.11.2020

"Corona-Pandemie" is the word of the year 2020. Which terms were honored, ridiculed or lampooned in earlier times by the Association for the German Language?

Meet the Germans, Sprache via Rachel Stewart

German language: Top tips for German-learners 25.11.2020

Learning German can be quite a challenge. But help is at hand! Meet the Germans host Rachel Stewart shares her favorite German language hacks.
Hamsterfigur im Einkaufswagen, Symbolfoto Hamsterkaeufe | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany's pandemic hoarders: 'Hamstern' isn't a new phenomenon 18.11.2020

"Hoarding like a hamster"? You bet the Germans do! At the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the world learned the quirky German verb "hamstern." A look at two world wars shows such hoarding has been done before.
ILLUSTRATION - 30.09.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf: Eine junge Frau bedient ihr Smartphone (gestellte Szene). Auf einer Pressekonferenz wird am 01.10.2020 ein neues Frühwarnsystems bei Mediensucht und Depression vor. DAK-Gesundheit und Berufsverband der Kinder- und Jugendärzte stellen das Vorsorgepaket für Kinder und Jugendliche vor. Foto: Weronika Peneshko/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

'Lost' is Germany's 2020 youth word of the year 15.10.2020

Why English terms are so popular and what role social media and influencers play — German linguist Nils Bahlo has the answers in a DW interview.
Schüler beim Deutschunterricht in einer 11. Klasse, aufgenommen am Mittwoch (17.10.2007) in der kasachischen Hauptstadt Astana. Die Schule ist Teil einer Bildungseinrichtung, in der die Kinder ab der zweiten Klasse bis zum Abitur in Deutsch unterrichtet werden. Foto: Peer Grimm dpa +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Some germane facts about the German language 28.09.2020

Over 15 million people worldwide currently learn German, a language undergoing change — both in meaning and grammar. Here are some interesting facts.
Gliederpuppe mit Sprechblasen, Gender-Sprache | Verwendung weltweit

German language association wants gender asterisk to be scrapped 13.08.2020

In recent years, Germans have used the asterisk to make gender-specific nouns gender-neutral. But the nation's most prominent language association now says the asterisk is not the best solution.
New German dictionary edition stirs debate about language

New German dictionary edition stirs debate about language 13.08.2020

The latest edition of the Duden, the preeminent dictionary of the German language, contains 3,000 new words. Language purists are rattled — and some politicians also feel threatened by the changes.
***Archivbild*** ARCHIV - Das Original der Merseburger Zaubersprüche (rechte Buchseite) wird am 12.06.2008 in den Archivräumen des Merseburger Doms gezeigt. Die im 9. und 10. Jahrhundert entstandene Handschrift stammt aus dem Skriptorium des Klosters Fulde. Die Merseburger Zaubersprüche stehen ab heute im Blickpunkt der Jahrestagung des Vereins Deutsche Sprache. Zum Auftakt wollen die rund 200 Delegierten sich die Sonderausstellung zu den Sprüchen aus dem zehnten Jahrhundert ansehen. Foto Thomas Schulze dpa (Zu lah 0170 vom 03.06.2011) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

How German took on its modern shape 10.08.2020

Before Luther and Goethe, the German language has traveled a long way from its Indo-European roots to New High German. A look at the complex history of a language that's still evolving today.
Show more articles