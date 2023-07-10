  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
CultureGermany

A survivor's guide to the German language

Shabnam Surita
October 7, 2023

In this episode, Shabnam shares her German language survival tips, from useful "little words" to pronunciation tricks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WdGt

Learning German can be a nightmare, and sometimes, even native speakers have a hard time grasping all the finer details.

Having moved to Germany from India in 2017, Shabnam isn't fully fluent in German just yet. But over the past years, she has identified a few patterns which make her German sound more convincing.

In this episode of Meet the Germans, Shabnam reveals some of her favorite German language survival tips to master Alltagsdeutsch, or everyday German... 

Meet the Germans is back: Shabnam takes over!

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping others like her understand Germans a little bit better. 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos, head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Learn German free online with DW's mobile courses.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three people look around a demolished street after Gaza rocket launches

Israel says Hamas 'launched a war' following rocket attacks

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Children play on fishing boats known as "pirogues" on a beach in Dakar

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

MigrationOctober 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Crowded dengue ward at Mugda Medical College & Hospital

Bangladesh's dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

Bangladesh's dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

HealthOctober 6, 202302:29 min
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder posing with waiters at the Oktoberfest opening 2023

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

In the background, the colorful onion domes of St Basil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square. A few dozen people walk away from it towards the camera, dressed in dark clothes.

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
More from Europe

North America

A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

ScienceOctober 7, 202301:56 min
More from North America

Latin America

A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefé lake.

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

ClimateOctober 5, 202302:03 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage