A survivor's guide to the German language

In this episode, Shabnam shares her German language survival tips, from useful "little words" to pronunciation tricks.

Learning German can be a nightmare, and sometimes, even native speakers have a hard time grasping all the finer details.

Having moved to Germany from India in 2017, Shabnam isn't fully fluent in German just yet. But over the past years, she has identified a few patterns which make her German sound more convincing.

In this episode of Meet the Germans, Shabnam reveals some of her favorite German language survival tips to master Alltagsdeutsch, or everyday German...

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping others like her understand Germans a little bit better.

