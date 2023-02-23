Born in a small town in India's northeast, Shabnam Surita moved to Germany in 2017 to pursue a PhD in South Asian Studies. Journalism wasn't too far away as she joined DW's Bengali Service in 2018, first as an intern. In DW, she completed the international journalistic traineeship, or the 'Volo', in 2023, and now, Shabnam divides her time between DW's Bengali Service and Culture Online as an editor, hosting the new season of 'Meet the Germans'. Besides, Shabnam is also a researcher, and has taught at universities in Bonn and Halle (Saale). She has published several academic articles on topics related to migration, cultural politics and citizenship. An active musician as well, Shabnam's voice can be spotted in various TV and film music pieces, and she has performed live in over 200 concerts across India, Bangladesh, UK and Denmark. She speaks English, German, Hindi, Bengali and Sylheti fluently.