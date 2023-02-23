  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
German labor strikes
DW Shabnam Surita
Image: Philipp Böll/DW

Shabnam Surita

Looking out for cultural quirks, from India to Germany

Born in a small town in India's northeast, Shabnam Surita moved to Germany in 2017 to pursue a PhD in South Asian Studies. Journalism wasn't too far away as she joined DW's Bengali Service in 2018, first as an intern. In DW, she completed the international journalistic traineeship, or the 'Volo', in 2023, and now, Shabnam divides her time between DW's Bengali Service and Culture Online as an editor, hosting the new season of 'Meet the Germans'. Besides, Shabnam is also a researcher, and has taught at universities in Bonn and Halle (Saale). She has published several academic articles on topics related to migration, cultural politics and citizenship. An active musician as well, Shabnam's voice can be spotted in various TV and film music pieces, and she has performed live in over 200 concerts across India, Bangladesh, UK and Denmark. She speaks English, German, Hindi, Bengali and Sylheti fluently.

Skip next section Featured stories by Shabnam Surita

Featured stories by Shabnam Surita

Karan Saluja is a middle aged Indian man. He is facing the camera and wearing a two-tone navy blue puffer jacket. He has glasses on a string around his neck.

Indian migrant to US left undocumented after abuse

Karan Saluja traveled to the US for work, where he found himself in an abusive relationship.
MigrationFebruary 23, 202302:08 min
The Mexican and American flag seen at El Paso

More undocumented Indians attempt to enter the United States

Arrivals of Indians without visas at the US border shot up drastically in 2022.
MigrationFebruary 1, 2023
A boy wears a tie and shirt and glasses, dirt on his face and collar

My coming of age with 'Harry Potter'

Twenty-five years after the first "Harry Potter" book, Shabnam Surita recalls how she grew up with the boy wizard.
CultureJune 26, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Shabnam Surita

Stories by Shabnam Surita

A woman holds up a glass of beer and smiles, standing in front of a bar

Meet the Germans: Prost! How Germans drink

Meet the Germans: Prost! How Germans drink

In this episode, Shabnam explores the German drinking culture and tries a few classic German liquors for the first time.
CultureJanuary 8, 202407:04 min
Two women standing in front of a Christmas tree, one dressed in a white dress with gold stars and a golden cape, with a crown on her head

Germany: Visiting Nuremberg's Christkindlesmarkt

Germany: Visiting Nuremberg's Christkindlesmarkt

Reporter Shabnam Surita went to Nuremberg's famous Christmas market to meet the angelic figure in person.
CultureDecember 20, 202304:33 min
Two women standing in front of a Christmas tree, one dressed in a white dress with gold stars and a golden cape, with a crown on her head

Meet the Germans: Christkind

Meet the Germans: Christkind

In this episode, Shabnam travels to Nuremberg where she meets the Christkind and tours the historic Christmas market.
CultureDecember 9, 202306:19 min
Meet the Germans with Shabnam | German taboos

Meet the Germans: German taboos

Meet the Germans: German taboos

In this episode, Shabnam explores the topics which Germans still consider to be a taboo.
CultureNovember 4, 202306:39 min
Meet the Germans | Shabnam Surita

A survivor's guide to the German language

A survivor's guide to the German language

In this episode, Shabnam shares her German language survival tips, from useful "little words" to pronunciation tricks.
CultureOctober 7, 202304:37 min
Shabnam Surita, Meet the Germans, Staffel 3, Folge 1

Meet the Germans is back: Shabnam takes over!

Meet the Germans is back: Shabnam takes over!

How does Shabnam feel at home in Germany? Find out on this episode of Meet the Germans.
CultureSeptember 2, 202306:00 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage