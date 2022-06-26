My coming of age with Harry Potter

It was in 2005 that I left Silchar, my quaint little hometown in India's northeast, and moved to Kolkata, one of the country's biggest cities.

I left behind a life of limited opportunities and thickly accented English. I wanted to start afresh. But at my new school, a posh, all-girls Catholic convent, I was constantly reminded of where I came from.

My new friends in this school spoke impeccable English, watched F.R.I.E.N.D.S., read Harry Potter and listened to Avril Lavigne.

I, on the other hand, spoke very good Bengali and Hindi — laced with colloquial pronunciations — and listened to Hindi film songs and the latest Bengali band hits.

And even though I watched the first three Harry Potter films at Silchar's children's film festival, I must confess that I could decipher only about 40% of the dialogue back then. The Harry Potter universe seemed way beyond me.

And then one day my uncle from the US came bearing a present, a freshly bound copy of "Harry Potter & the Philosopher's Stone." This was my chance to finally understand what the Potter-hype was all about. I was 13-years-old and, in the book, Harry was 11. Soon I was overjoyed reading about a boy who, like me, was exploring a new school and a new life. A match was made.

Watch video 04:22 Rowling after 'Harry'

Not just any story

As I read one Harry Potter book after the other, I realised that I related most with Hermione since she too distracted herself from reality by diving between the covers of a book.

The fact she often read books meant for older age groups reminded me of when I once read Dostoevsky's "Crime and Punishment" as a ten-year-old — albeit translated into Bengali.

However, I cannot say exactly when Harry Potter transcended reading pleasure and began to impart important lessons for my "muggle," or non-magical, life. I gradually understood that Harry fought Voldemort not because a prophecy made his fight against the evil certain. It was because he chose to take the path of righteousness, to stand up for his values.

At home, I read how Harry helped Dumbledore's Army rebel against Voldemort to protect Hogwarts, the space where all young wizards and witches learnt how to manage their magic. Hogwarts reminded me of university, where my 18-year-old self raised a voice in favor of greater democratization. Impassioned slogans were my weapon, while Harry raised a wand charged with spells.

Children from around the world took lessons on life with Harry Potter

'What would Harry do?'

Being aware of injustice and taking consequent action is a process that I experienced the most through Harry's story.

The last time I lost a loved one, I thought: "What would Harry do?" I reimagined how Harry dealt with the passing of his godfather, Sirius Black. Over the years, Harry Potter for me has grown from being just another relatable boy to an adult negotiating his own path to empowerment.

My Harry Potter was discovered reading the books. But I appreciated the movies and took part in a mass craze. I remember having "The Goblet of Fire" poster and sticking it behind my closet so that my friends wouldn't spot it when visiting. But I anyway bragged about having the poster in school.

The handsome Robert Pattison's portrayal of Cedric Diggory in the film did not connect me to that story. Instead, it was J.K. Rowling's carefully crafted memory of Cedric, repeatedly recurring across Dumbledore and Harry's narratives, which spoke to my soul and helped me learn to process deep emotions like grief and loss.

Still learning 25 years later

A few of my friends from university have today gone on to academically dissect the world of Harry Potter and have come out with novel, nuanced critiques of that literary universe. But I have somehow managed to distance myself from critical dissections of the 'Potterverse.' I am guessing this is because of nostalgia.

Because at the time when I was struggling to find myself within the hustles and bustles of the big city, Harry made me feel like I wasn't alone.

Hermione told me that it was okay to do things that others around me didn't find glamorous. Lily Weasley's bravery made me recalibrate my ideas about mothers and their political roles. The list of lessons is endless.

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special Smiling at the premiere in 2001 Twenty years after the release of the first "Harry Potter" film, movie studio Warner Bros has announced that a 20th anniversary TV special will be released on HBO on January 1, 2022. In "Return to Hogwarts," cast members, including stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, will reunite to discuss how it all started. Author J.K. Rowling's name was not included in the announcement.

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special World's most famous wizard Boy wizard Harry Potter has been with us ever since author J.K. Rowling released the first book in her seven-part series in 1997. The first film adaptation was released in November 2001, with the final movie hitting cinemas a decade later. The film franchise took in some $7.8 billion (€6.9 million) at the global box office, and millions more in merchandising.

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special The Potter universe expanded Author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" spin-offs are all box office hits, but she's also been making headlines for her controversial opinions on transgender issues. Stars of her films, including Eddie Redmayne (l.), have distanced themselves from her views. They are shown here at the premiere of "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" in 2016. A sequel is set to be released in April 2022.

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special Magical amusements The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park opened in Florida in 2010. More parks have since opened: at Universal Studios Japan, Hollywood and Beijing. They recreate the village of Hogsmeade and Hogwarts castle. Attractions include "a one-hour exploration experience on an enchanted bench." Technically, that's true — the ride queue takes about an hour. The actual journey lasts only four minutes.

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special Shopping paradise In 2014, the Diagon Alley attraction opened at the other end of the Florida theme park, with the Hogwarts Express train ready to take visitors back and forth. Alongside the Gringotts Wizarding Bank (complete with dragon on the roof), this shopping paradise for wizards and witches offers everything imaginable. Broomsticks can be purchased for a mere $250 (€220).

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special Deceptive sweets The top seller are the Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans, produced by Jelly Belly, specialists in jelly beans with amazing flavors. A delicious treat? Not necessarily — ever since the first book, it's been clear these beans can also taste pretty disgusting. Some flavors: earthworm, rotten egg, soap, grass — even vomit. But with any luck, you might find something like melon, cotton candy or cherry.

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special Pilgrimage site King's Cross The London train station hides a "secret" access portal to the magical platform 9 3/4, where the Hogwarts Express waits to whisk students away to school. Those who want to make it through need to concentrate and aim their luggage cart directly into the brick wall. It's become a must-see site for Harry Potter fans — though Muggles, or non-magic folk, won't get very far.

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special Bridge to Hogwarts This bridge wasn't recreated at the Universal theme park — it's real. It, too, has become a stop on the Harry Potter sightseeing tour, though somewhat off the beaten track in the Scottish Highlands. The Glenfinnan Viaduct was built in the late 19th century and is part of the West Highland Line. The train in the picture, however, is not the Hogwarts Express but The Jacobite, a tourist steam train.

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special Staying grounded Quidditch, a full-contact sport, actually takes place in midair. Players fly about on brooms trying to throw the Quaffle through one of their opponents' three circular gates, while avoiding treacherous Bludgers. The player who manages to catch the elusive Golden Snitch wins the game. Muggles play a version of the game on the ground, as seen here in Bonn. Without magic, of course.

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special Even more Potter While the film stars are now adults, the 2016 two-part play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" also looks into what happened to Harry Potter, two decades after the adventures in the books. He has become Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic and his son, Albus Severus Potter, is about to go to Hogwarts. The play is staged in different cities, including Hamburg.

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th-anniversary TV special Online universe The Pottermore website is the "digital heart of the magical world," home to everything fans could ever want: a space to interact, with quizzes, puzzles and — of course — an online shop. The 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film will not go unnoticed: "Get ready for weekly celebrations — including online events, special activities and more," says the site. Author: Silke Wünsch



Edited by Stuart Braun