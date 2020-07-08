Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
British author J. K. Rowling and the Harry Potter series
Joanne K. Rowling made her international breakthrough as a writer with her series of fantasy novels about Harry Potter, a young wizard. Her books have been translated into more than 70 languages and turned into major blockbuster movies, making her one of the richest and best-selling authors of all time.
The publication of a letter in Harper's Magazine signed by 150 world-renowned academics, writers and artists to further free speech has amped up social media outrage after it was signed by "canceled" J. K. Rowling.