Harry Potter

Aspiring young wizard Harry Potter is the fictional protagonist in the best-selling book series in history, selling more than 400 million copies in numerous languages.

The much acclaimed Harry Potter fantasy books were written by British novelist, screenwriter and film producer Joanne Rowling. Her life is a true "rags to riches" story. Once living on social welfare, she became a multi-millionaire within a few years. She wrote her first novel "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (1997), coincidentally inspired by a delayed train ride, on an old manual typewriter. It was followed by six sequels, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows." The books have been adapted into the second-highest-grossing film series ever.

R&B superstar R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center to attend a closed-door hearing over child support on March 13, 2019, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS) Photo via Newscom picture alliance

#MeToo, #MuteRKelly and the shaky legacy of cancel culture 24.09.2021

Digital protest movements like #MeToo and #MuteRKelly have raised awareness and produced real results, but social media movements also have their disadvantages.
ARCHIV - Der US-Schauspieler Johnny Depp (Foto vom 14.12.2010) wurde zum Hutträger des Jahres 2011» gewählt und löst damit seinen Hollywood-Kollegen Brad Pitt an der Spitze ab. Wie die amerikanische «Headwear Association» am Dienstag (15.03.2011) mitteilte, gewann Depp das Rennen deutlich mit 38 Prozent der Stimmen und verwies so die Sängerin Gwen Stefani (17 Prozent) sowie den australischen Schauspieler Hugh Jackman (16 Prozent) auf die Plätze zwei und drei. Die Hut-Gesellschaft ruft alljährlich zur weltweiten Wahl auf'ihrer Internetseite auf, an der sich Interessierte beteiligen können. Gewählt werden ausschließlich modebewusste Stars und Sternchen, die regelmäßig Hut tragen und durch ihren Stil auch allgemeine Mode-Trends prägen. Foto: Jens Kalaene dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Uproar over honorary awards for Johnny Depp 12.08.2021

Despite allegations of domestic violence, the actor will be honored at two European film festivals, angering female filmmakers and domestic abuse charities.
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', in London. JK Rowling is publishing a new story called “The Ickabog,” which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Harry Potter” author said Tuesday May 26, 2020, that she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) |

BBC nominates J.K. Rowling's controversial essay on trans rights for award 22.12.2020

The BBC has defended its nomination of "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who offended many with her comments on transgender people. The British public broadcaster said offense is the "price of free speech."
Protesters inflate rubber ducks at a pro-democracy rally demanding Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn hands back royal assets to the people and reforms on the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression 25.11.2020

From rubber ducks to Harry Potter, pro-democracy protesters are getting more creative as they demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a new constitution, and reforms to the all-powerful monarchy.
18.10.2020, Berlin: Die Geigerin Anne-Sophie Mutter bei der Verleihung des Musikpreises Opus Klassik 2020 im Konzerthaus am Gendarmenmarkt. Sie erhielt den Preis als Beste Instrumentalistin. Die Auszeichnung wird seit 2018 von Musikkonzernen, Platten-Labeln und Konzertveranstaltern in 25 Kategorien an 47 Preisträger vergeben. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter on COVID-19 and diversity in classical music 20.10.2020

Mutter is not only one of the world's most celebrated violinists but also an advocate for human rights — and now the politics surrounding the coronavirus.  
22.03.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Bücher der Fantasy-Romanreihe Harry Potter werden am Stand von Carlsen auf der Leipziger Buchmesse ausgestellt. Die Buchmesse findet noch bis zum 24.03.2019 statt. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Harry Potter fan sites distance themselves from J.K Rowling after 'transphobic' comments 03.07.2020

The Leaky Cauldron and Mugglenet will no longer publish J.K. Rowling's personal achievements or photos. The Leaky Cauldron said Rowling had expressed "harmful and disproven" beliefs about the transgender community.
J.K. Rowling bei der Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Film Premiere am 15.11.2016 in London Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them European Premiere in London, 2016 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY (c) Imago/APress J K Rowling at the Fantastic Beasts and Where to find THEM Film Premiere at 15 11 2016 in London Fantastic Beasts and Where to find THEM European Premiere in London 2016 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

JK Rowling says she survived sexual abuse and domestic violence 10.06.2020

The Harry Potter author published a blog post speaking about her past of domestic violence and sexual assault. It came in response to a recent controversy where she was criticized for a trans-exclusionary tweet.
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 UK Film Premiere - London. (L-R) Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint at the world premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2. URN:11152604 pixel

'Harry Potter' star Radcliffe backs transgender rights amid J.K. Rowling row 09.06.2020

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has thrown his weight behind transgender rights, saying: "Transgender women are women." He was responding to comments made by "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, which critics called transphobic.
AUGUST 1969 - Child actor Inger Nilsson in the role as Pippi Longstocking during filming Pippi on the Seven Seas at Vaxholm fortress, just outside Stockholm in August 1969. Foto: Jan Collssioo/SCANPIX

Forever a rebel role model: Pippi Longstocking at 75 20.05.2020

It's Pippi Longstocking's birthday. Why does everyone admire the strongest, bravest and most independent girl in the world? A children's book classic has the answers.
A view of Lisbon, Portugal (DW/C. Deicke)

10 reasons for Portugal 22.10.2019

Brazilians love it, so do their Spanish neighbors, and Portugal is also a popular holiday destination for international travelers. Spectacular nature, centuries-old culture and good wine in the south of Europe.
würdet ihr bitte folgende 2 Bilder in CMS einstellen? Schlagwörter: Meet the Germans, Books Copyright: DW Zulieferung durch Rachel Stewart

Reading rats: All about German books and reading habits 13.09.2019

Germany is known as the land of poets and thinkers, but is it a land of book-lovers? Settle in — it's storytime on Meet the Germans.

04.09.2018 TOPSHOT - A woman dressed as a character from the novel-turned-TV series The Handmaid's Tale walks through the Hart Senate Office Building as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh starts the first day of his confirmation hearing in front of the US Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, on September 4, 2018. - President Donald Trump's newest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is expected to face punishing questioning from Democrats this week over his endorsement of presidential immunity and his opposition to abortion. Some two dozen witnesses are lined up to argue for and against confirming Kavanaugh, who could swing the nine-member high court decidedly in conservatives' favor for years to come. Democrats have mobilized heavily to prevent his approval. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Getting ready for Margaret Atwood's new novel, 'The Testaments' 06.09.2019

It's the book launch event of the year: "The Testaments" hits bookshelves next week amid a near-total media embargo. But why is there such a hype behind Margaret Atwood's sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale"?
Bildnummer: 60135049 Datum: 25.01.2013 Copyright: imago/AD STAR WARS - RETURN OF THE JEDI 1983 DIRECTED BY RICHARD MARQUAND avec Mark Hamill and David Prowse AD00524174.jpg PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Entertainment Kultur People Film Setfotografie Stills Dreharbeiten Filmset Filmszene xsp x0x 2013 quer Science Fiction space opera color film still 60135049 Date 25 01 2013 Copyright Imago Retired Star Wars Return of The Jedi 1983 Directed by Richard MARQUAND avec Mark Hamill and David Prowse JPG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Entertainment Culture Celebrities Film Setfotografie Stills Shooting Film Filmmaking xsp x0x 2013 horizontal Science Fiction Space Opera Color Film quiet

Darth Vader helmet for sale at million dollar Hollywood auction 29.08.2019

The menacing black helmet worn by David Prowse in 1980 is predicted to sell for $500,000 at an auction in September. It's part of a Hollywood treasure trove on sale over three days, including signed Harry Potter specs.
23.10.2018, Berlin: Am RAnde einer Pressekonferenz zum Humboldt Forum wird die Masterkopie „Berliner Goldhut“ im Neuen Museum Berlin gezeigt. Das Original, das etwa um 1000 v. Chr. gefertigt wurde und möglicherweise aus Süddeutschland stammt, ist derzeit im Gropiusbau zu sehen. Foto: Arne Immanuel Bänsch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin Gold Hat: Calendar from the Bronze Age 17.06.2019

The gold leaf masterpiece recalls the fantastic worlds of Harry Potter. Housed in the Museum für Vor- und Frühgeschichte ("Museum for prehistory and early history") in Berlin, it is the best preserved example among four existing Bronze Age golden hats.
Ein kräftiger Mann in Schottenrock nimmt am 25.07.2015 in den Gärten der Welt in Berlin an den Berliner Highland-Games teil und versucht sich im Tragen eines 60 Kilo schweren Steins. Foto: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

10 reasons to visit Scotland 24.07.2018

Natural beauty and brave people! The Scots say yes to Europe and welcome to tourists. There are a lot of reasons to visit the country.
File photo - Verne Troyer arrives at the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' 'The Lone Ranger' at Disney California Adventure Park in Los Angeles, CA, USA, June 22, 2013. Verne Troyer, who is best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died at the age of 49. Troyer, who was 81cm tall, also played Griphook in the first Harry Potter film. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Actor Verne Troyer from 'Austin Powers' films dies at 49 22.04.2018

Verne Troyer, who was best known for his performance as Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" movies, has died. He had recently received medical treatment, reportedly for alcohol addiction.
