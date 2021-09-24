Aspiring young wizard Harry Potter is the fictional protagonist in the best-selling book series in history, selling more than 400 million copies in numerous languages.

The much acclaimed Harry Potter fantasy books were written by British novelist, screenwriter and film producer Joanne Rowling. Her life is a true "rags to riches" story. Once living on social welfare, she became a multi-millionaire within a few years. She wrote her first novel "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (1997), coincidentally inspired by a delayed train ride, on an old manual typewriter. It was followed by six sequels, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows." The books have been adapted into the second-highest-grossing film series ever.