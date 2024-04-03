  1. Skip to content
Meet the Germans: German sentences to your rescue

Shabnam Surita
March 4, 2024

What are the most useful German sentences as a foreigner in Germany? Shabnam presents her tried-and-tested collection of words and phrases that come in handy in Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4d8iw

Be it in an airport, aboard a train or in an office, the language scares foreigners everywhere in Germany. When Shabnam arrived from India in 2017, she was overwhelmed by the new words and phrases jumping out at her. 

Cut to 2024, and here she is, curating her favorite German sentences to save the day.  Shabnam also lists a few words that can help your everyday life in Germany. 

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping newcomers like her understand Germans a little bit better. 

Follow Meet the Germans on InstagramOr for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

