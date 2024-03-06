  1. Skip to content
Meet the Germans: Finding a job in Germany

Shabnam Surita
June 3, 2024

If you're looking for work in Germany, this video is all you need to prepare for your job hunt!

Landing a job is not an easy task, especially if the market is as competitive as Germany. Shabnam Surita moved to Germany from India in 2017 to work as a researcher. 

Since then, Shabnam has juggled multiple jobs — in the social sector, academia, and journalism. This journey wasn’t easy, as she had to navigate the tricks of a completely new job market. 

In this episode of Meet the Germans, Shabnam shares the tips she picked up during her job searching days — things she wished someone had told her earlier!

Helping Shabnam out, her colleague Johanna Rüdiger brings the latest on Germany's new employment law. 

Would you like to work in Germany? In which field do you want to work? Share your experiences with us! 

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping other newcomers like her understand Germans a little bit better. 

What are the must-have items Germans have at home?

 

A woman wearing a bicycle helmet crouches next to a white bike

Meet the Germans: Why do Germans cycle?

Meet the Germans: Why do Germans cycle?

DW's Shabnam Surita moved to Germany and didn't know how to ride a bike. What happened after? Find out on this episode of Meet the Germans.
CultureFebruary 5, 202405:16 min

DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they're part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureMarch 16, 202426:06 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How Pulp Fiction Revolutionized Cinema

Thirty years ago, a film premiere in Cannes turned cinema upside down: Pulp Fiction!
CultureMay 11, 202426:05 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Oscar winners that made film history

A journey through 90 years of cinematic history —from "Gone With the Wind" to "Parasite."
CultureFebruary 24, 202426:05 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Hollywood Great Ridley Scott In His Own Words

Film director Ridley Scott in his own words.
CultureFebruary 16, 202426:05 min
