Meet the Germans: Why do Germans cycle?

DW's Shabnam Surita moved to Germany and didn't know how to ride a bike. What happened after? Find out on this episode of Meet the Germans.

Is Germany only the land of cars? Yes and no, says Shabnam Surita. Even though Germans make and drive a lot of cars, their relationship with bicycles goes back a couple hundred years. And when it comes to bike-friendliness, Germany ranks quite high among other countries in the world.

Having moved to the country from India in 2017, Shabnam didn't know how to ride a bike. But here in Germany, she learned how to cycle and finally got over her fear of biking.

Meet the Germans: Prost! How Germans drink To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping other newcomers like her understand Germans a little bit better.

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram @dw_meetthegermans. Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans.