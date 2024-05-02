  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas conflict
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
CultureGermany

Meet the Germans: Why do Germans cycle?

Shabnam Surita
February 5, 2024

DW's Shabnam Surita moved to Germany and didn't know how to ride a bike. What happened after? Find out on this episode of Meet the Germans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bek0

Is Germany only the land of cars? Yes and no, says Shabnam Surita. Even though Germans make and drive a lot of cars, their relationship with bicycles goes back a couple hundred years. And when it comes to bike-friendliness, Germany ranks quite high among other countries in the world. 

Having moved to the country from India in 2017, Shabnam didn't know how to ride a bike. But here in Germany, she learned how to cycle and finally got over her fear of biking. 

Meet the Germans: Prost! How Germans drink

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping other newcomers like her understand Germans a little bit better. 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram @dw_meetthegermans. Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Meet the Germans on Instagram

www.instagram.com

Meet the Germans on YouTube

www.youtube.com
Skip next section More on Culture from Europe

More on Culture from Europe

DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureOctober 27, 202326:06 min
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How AI is making creatives superfluous

Opportunity or danger: The dramatic impact of Artificial Intelligence on creativity
CultureFebruary 2, 202426:05 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How shamanism is changing art - Arts Unveiled

The origins of shamanism, and how artists use these ancient practices.
CultureDecember 2, 202326:06 min
A young woman speaks into a DW microphone outside her workplace

Self-taught seamstress to start fashion brand 

Sewing is a gift from God for Mozambican seamstress Isabel Davide, who wants to establish her own fashion brand.
CultureMay 10, 202301:09 min
Show more