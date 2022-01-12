 Pandemic pondering: German expressions using time | Meet the Germans | DW | 12.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

Pandemic pondering: German expressions using time

Still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, people have redefined their notion of time. The German language is rich in idioms to reflect on the concept.

  • Symbolic image of doctor holding up clock in front of his face.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Die Uhr tickt...'

    As people around the world have been suffering or dying from COVID-19 during the past two years, the heat was on to develop a vaccine to combat the spread of the virus. In other words, the clock was ticking. In German, it's the same: "Die Uhr tickt." Fortunately, vaccines were developed in breakneck speed. But new virus variants, of course, provide constant challenges.

  • Many tall-standing clock-towers above plants outside, blue sky in the background (Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Ach, Du liebe Zeit!'

    "Oh, you dear time!": This German expression is almost like hugging time. But it's really about expressing surprise or wonder, or being taken aback by something: Dear Me! Good gracious!

  • Female scientist looking through a microscope.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Besondere Zeiten erfordern besondere Maßnahmen'

    The pandemic has changed the world. People have lost loved ones, suffered through COVID-19, or feared infection. Many have lost jobs. We have altered daily routines and redefined how we live. There's a perfect expression in German: "Besondere Zeiten erfordern besondere Maßnahmen." Literally: special times demand special measures. English speakers would say "necessity is the mother of invention."

  • Joni Mitchell looking down at her hands while playing the guitar.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Wenn nicht jetzt, wann dann?'

    Faced with more time at home during the pandemic, many have tackled do-it-yourself projects or started new personal development activities, whether picking up a new language or finally learning how to play the guitar — online, naturally. The motto: Wenn nicht jetzt, wann dann? — no better time than the present! Of course, Joni Mitchell is a pro.

  • Osytercatcher walking alone coastline with worm in beak, yes, they also eat worms!

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm'

    A variety of expressions exist about the advantages of doing something right away, such as "Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm" (the early bird catches the worm), or "Je früher, desto besser" (the sooner, the better), and the more lyrical "Was du heute kannst besorgen, das verschiebe nicht auf Morgen" (what you can take of today, you shouldn't put off to tomorrow). Bottom line: don't procrastinate!

  • Female doctor holding up X-ray while male patient sits with a brace around his neck and a bandaid on his forehead.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Kommt Zeit, kommt Rat'

    While the pandemic has driven some to despair, it's human nature to cling to hope for the future. A German expression for keeping the faith is "Kommt Zeit, kommt Rat" — a solution will eventually present itself or counsel will unfold. The German maxim feels more reassuring than its English equivalent: Only time will tell.

  • Clock at five before 12 with the EU flag on the face and a figure of a man hanging from the second hand.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Es ist fünf vor zwölf'

    Literally, it means it is "five minutes before 12 o'clock," but it actually means it's "high time" (höchste Zeit) or that one must hurry. It hails from centuries ago, when craftsmen working up under the eaves of a clock tower would be called to scramble down the scaffolding to escape the vibrations and deafening sounds of the bells when they rang at the top of the hour.

  • Woman turning off alarm clock and holding a pilllow over her head.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Die innere Uhr'

    Literally, it means one's "internal clock"; our biological clock that affects our sleep-wake cycles that are also dependent on sunlight. Hunger, mental alertness, mood, stress, and heart function also rely on a daily rhythm.

  • A cup of coffee on a white saucer sitting atop coffee beans.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Es ist Kaffeezeit'

    In England, "it's teatime" is part of everyday vocabulary. In Germany, "it's coffee time" or time for a coffee break. Generally, this is associated with around 3 or 4 o'clock in the afternoon, when many people are feeling a bit of a slump.

  • Young girl points to the side of her head with her finger.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Du tickst wohl nicht richtig!'

    While not always kind in spirit, the German expression "Er tickt nicht richtig" may at times be rather apt. Literally, "he is not ticking right" lends to the idea of a clock not running properly. What it means: "He doesn't have his head screwed on right." Not to be confused with the gesture shown here: "Du hast einen Vogel" (You're nuts!).

  • Sand running through ah hourglass.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Wie die Zeit vergeht'

    Indeed, a more gracious approach can be found in expressions like "Wie die Zeit vergeht" (how time flies), "Alles hat seine Zeit " and "Eile mit Weile" (everything in good or due time). Or the extremely optimistic "alle Zeit der Welt haben" (we have all the time in the world).

  • Runners holding hands and about to cross the finish line.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Mir läuft die Zeit davon'

    Others may often feel like "Mir läuft die Zeit davon" (I'm running out of time, Time is not on my side), or the variant "Die Zeit läuft uns davon" (Time is running out).

  • Tourist attraction in Germany: the Saarschleife, or Great Bend in the Saar River at Mettlach.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Im Laufe der Zeit'

    The list goes on and on with idioms using the notion of time, like "das Rad der Zeit zurück drehen" (to turn back the wheel of time) and "gerade rechtzeitig" (in the nick of time). But one lovely expression also implies just how relative one's sense of time is: "Im Laufe der Zeit" means "as time flows by" or "over the course/with the passage of time." Only the future knows how things will unfold.

  • Woman opening a band-aid to place on a child's injured thumb.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Die Zeit heilt alle Wunden'

    Surely people who have suffered greatly would contest the notion that "die Zeit heilt alle Wunden" (time heals all wounds). But there's much to be said for the stance that time helps people cope with life challenges. Just like learning the ABCs and 123s, developing strategies for tackling emotional hurdles is one of our greatest strengths as humans.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


  • Symbolic image of doctor holding up clock in front of his face.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Die Uhr tickt...'

    As people around the world have been suffering or dying from COVID-19 during the past two years, the heat was on to develop a vaccine to combat the spread of the virus. In other words, the clock was ticking. In German, it's the same: "Die Uhr tickt." Fortunately, vaccines were developed in breakneck speed. But new virus variants, of course, provide constant challenges.

  • Many tall-standing clock-towers above plants outside, blue sky in the background (Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Ach, Du liebe Zeit!'

    "Oh, you dear time!": This German expression is almost like hugging time. But it's really about expressing surprise or wonder, or being taken aback by something: Dear Me! Good gracious!

  • Female scientist looking through a microscope.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Besondere Zeiten erfordern besondere Maßnahmen'

    The pandemic has changed the world. People have lost loved ones, suffered through COVID-19, or feared infection. Many have lost jobs. We have altered daily routines and redefined how we live. There's a perfect expression in German: "Besondere Zeiten erfordern besondere Maßnahmen." Literally: special times demand special measures. English speakers would say "necessity is the mother of invention."

  • Joni Mitchell looking down at her hands while playing the guitar.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Wenn nicht jetzt, wann dann?'

    Faced with more time at home during the pandemic, many have tackled do-it-yourself projects or started new personal development activities, whether picking up a new language or finally learning how to play the guitar — online, naturally. The motto: Wenn nicht jetzt, wann dann? — no better time than the present! Of course, Joni Mitchell is a pro.

  • Osytercatcher walking alone coastline with worm in beak, yes, they also eat worms!

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm'

    A variety of expressions exist about the advantages of doing something right away, such as "Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm" (the early bird catches the worm), or "Je früher, desto besser" (the sooner, the better), and the more lyrical "Was du heute kannst besorgen, das verschiebe nicht auf Morgen" (what you can take of today, you shouldn't put off to tomorrow). Bottom line: don't procrastinate!

  • Female doctor holding up X-ray while male patient sits with a brace around his neck and a bandaid on his forehead.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Kommt Zeit, kommt Rat'

    While the pandemic has driven some to despair, it's human nature to cling to hope for the future. A German expression for keeping the faith is "Kommt Zeit, kommt Rat" — a solution will eventually present itself or counsel will unfold. The German maxim feels more reassuring than its English equivalent: Only time will tell.

  • Clock at five before 12 with the EU flag on the face and a figure of a man hanging from the second hand.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Es ist fünf vor zwölf'

    Literally, it means it is "five minutes before 12 o'clock," but it actually means it's "high time" (höchste Zeit) or that one must hurry. It hails from centuries ago, when craftsmen working up under the eaves of a clock tower would be called to scramble down the scaffolding to escape the vibrations and deafening sounds of the bells when they rang at the top of the hour.

  • Woman turning off alarm clock and holding a pilllow over her head.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Die innere Uhr'

    Literally, it means one's "internal clock"; our biological clock that affects our sleep-wake cycles that are also dependent on sunlight. Hunger, mental alertness, mood, stress, and heart function also rely on a daily rhythm.

  • A cup of coffee on a white saucer sitting atop coffee beans.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Es ist Kaffeezeit'

    In England, "it's teatime" is part of everyday vocabulary. In Germany, "it's coffee time" or time for a coffee break. Generally, this is associated with around 3 or 4 o'clock in the afternoon, when many people are feeling a bit of a slump.

  • Young girl points to the side of her head with her finger.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Du tickst wohl nicht richtig!'

    While not always kind in spirit, the German expression "Er tickt nicht richtig" may at times be rather apt. Literally, "he is not ticking right" lends to the idea of a clock not running properly. What it means: "He doesn't have his head screwed on right." Not to be confused with the gesture shown here: "Du hast einen Vogel" (You're nuts!).

  • Sand running through ah hourglass.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Wie die Zeit vergeht'

    Indeed, a more gracious approach can be found in expressions like "Wie die Zeit vergeht" (how time flies), "Alles hat seine Zeit " and "Eile mit Weile" (everything in good or due time). Or the extremely optimistic "alle Zeit der Welt haben" (we have all the time in the world).

  • Runners holding hands and about to cross the finish line.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Mir läuft die Zeit davon'

    Others may often feel like "Mir läuft die Zeit davon" (I'm running out of time, Time is not on my side), or the variant "Die Zeit läuft uns davon" (Time is running out).

  • Tourist attraction in Germany: the Saarschleife, or Great Bend in the Saar River at Mettlach.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Im Laufe der Zeit'

    The list goes on and on with idioms using the notion of time, like "das Rad der Zeit zurück drehen" (to turn back the wheel of time) and "gerade rechtzeitig" (in the nick of time). But one lovely expression also implies just how relative one's sense of time is: "Im Laufe der Zeit" means "as time flows by" or "over the course/with the passage of time." Only the future knows how things will unfold.

  • Woman opening a band-aid to place on a child's injured thumb.

    German expressions about time during the pandemic

    'Die Zeit heilt alle Wunden'

    Surely people who have suffered greatly would contest the notion that "die Zeit heilt alle Wunden" (time heals all wounds). But there's much to be said for the stance that time helps people cope with life challenges. Just like learning the ABCs and 123s, developing strategies for tackling emotional hurdles is one of our greatest strengths as humans.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


When the world is hustling and bustling about, many people would say they don't have enough time to even think. But as the world slowed during the first months of the pandemic two years ago, most of us began reconsidering what time means when cooped up at home. In the beginning, it seemed like we had more time on our hands and it gave us pause for thought to reflect on what is truly important.

But as the pandemic has stretched on and on, juggling working from home while also trying to help our kids with video-schooling as well as providing seemingly endless meals throughout the day has confronted many of us with entirely new challenges of structuring our time.

The monotony of it all recalls the famous 1993 film "Groundhog Day," starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, in which the main figure is caught in a time loop, with February 2 repeating itself day in and day out.

According to the North American tradition, Groundhog Day, which is celebrated on February 2, is the day when a groundhog is observed as it emerges from hibernation. If the animal comes up out of its hole and sees its shadow, it portends six more weeks of winter weather and the groundhog creeps back below ground. If there's no shadow, spring is supposedly just around the corner.

The ongoing pandemic feels like that: We go for a length of time in hibernation, then peek out every now and then with the hope of some relief. Meanwhile, all that time at home is like a never-ending loop.

Clock set at 3 p.m. with leaves flying all around.

The pandemic has given many of us a new sense of time

Positive approaches

Staying at home and isolated can also confront us with ourselves, and that can have mixed results. As the expression goes in English: "An idle mind is the devil's workshop."

Many people have taken some positive steps to try to fend off sadness, despair and depression or to better tackle stress during the pandemic. They've taken up meditation to calm their minds and hearts or have discovered new hobbies like baking bread, sewing, dancing to YouTube videos or learning a new language. With more time at home, you can also delve into the German language so rich in expressions about time.

 

Click through the gallery above to learn a range of expressions.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on You Tube, on Instagram or at dw.com/meetthegermans.

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

Germany's pandemic hoarders: 'Hamstern' isn't a new phenomenon

"Hoarding like a hamster"? You bet the Germans do! At the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the world learned the quirky German verb "hamstern." A look at two world wars shows such hoarding has been done before.  

'Love goes through the stomach': 13 German idioms about food and cooking

German is rich in idioms revolving around food and cooking. Learn some of them to impress your friends while also whetting your appetite in the process!  

WWW links

Meet the Germans  