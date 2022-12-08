Amy Louisa Schaefer completed her bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, Philosophy and Cultural Studies. After moving to Germany, she published poetry, prose and essays in US and German journals. She started out as a Culture reporter for DW's English Radio Program as well as other media outlets in Germany and the US.

As a journalist, she has reported, hosted and produced Top of the Hour radio news in English for a global audience, Current Affairs magazine programs from a European perspective, and environment, music and culture stories.