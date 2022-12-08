  1. Skip to content
DW Editor and reporter Louisa Schaefer smiling into the camera.
DW Editor and reporter Louisa SchaeferImage: DW/P. Böll

Louisa Schaefer

Louisa Schaefer has been an editor and reporter for DW since 1997, and for Culture since 2016.

Amy Louisa Schaefer completed her bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, Philosophy and Cultural Studies. After moving to Germany, she published poetry, prose and essays in US and German journals. She started out as a Culture reporter for DW's English Radio Program as well as other media outlets in Germany and the US.

As a journalist, she has reported, hosted and produced Top of the Hour radio news in English for a global audience, Current Affairs magazine programs from a European perspective, and environment, music and culture stories.

Featured stories by Louisa Schaefer

Artist Christine Das standing in front of her painting and sculpture installation titled 'Drawing the Lines of Co-existence': with paintings of elephants in blue and purple and small black sculptures of elephants on the floor

How an artist changed course to help protect elephants

On World Elephant Day, DW spoke with Malaysian artist Christine Das about her work highlighting wildlife conservation.
ArtsAugust 12, 2022
Women and children in the snow, Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Ukraine: How do people drum up courage?

People are awed by the bravery of the Ukrainian people and of protesting Russians. Where does courage come from?
CultureMarch 15, 2022
A blue and gold clock in Prague.

German expressions using time

The German language is rich in idioms to reflect on an abstract concept that has turned concrete during the pandemic.
LifestyleJanuary 12, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Louisa Schaefer

Stories by Louisa Schaefer

Women wearing different dirndls, many with pink.

Dirndl or no? How 'Barbie' impacts Germany's Oktoberfest

Dirndl or no? How 'Barbie' impacts Germany's Oktoberfest

Germany is famous for its beer-guzzling fest. It's highly traditional, but Louisa Schaefer has seen new fashion trends.
CultureSeptember 15, 2023
Country singer Oliver Anthony singing into a microphone and playing quitar.

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

"Rich Men North of Richmond" is appealing to the masses as the US steels for the 2024 presidential election.
MusicAugust 26, 2023
Castle Neuschwanstein surrounded by lakes and mountains

Ludwig II: Bavaria's 'fairytale king' and his dream castle

Ludwig II: Bavaria's 'fairytale king' and his dream castle

August 25 marks the 178th birthday of Bavarian King Ludwig II. He's most famous for his Neuschwanstein Castle.
HistoryAugust 25, 2023
A man wearing a crown raises his arm on stage

Freddie Mercury treasure trove on show before auction

Freddie Mercury treasure trove on show before auction

Sotheby's in London presents an exhibition and auction of the rock star's kaleidoscopic personal collection.
CultureAugust 3, 2023
Many fans standing in front of stages at the Wacken heavy metal festival.

Despite weather chaos, Wacken heavy metal festival rocks on

Despite weather chaos, Wacken heavy metal festival rocks on

The famous Wacken heavy metal festival kicked off in northern Germany, but with a smaller audience due to extreme rain.
CultureAugust 3, 2023
Wacken Open Air

Wacken Open Air 2023 deluged by rain

Wacken Open Air 2023 deluged by rain

The 32nd edition of the legendary heavy metal festival is set to kick off, but heavy rains are posing challenges.
MusicAugust 1, 2023
