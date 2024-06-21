  1. Skip to content
Far right finds support among young voters in France

Sonia Phalnikar
June 21, 2024

France is due to vote in snap elections at the end of the month, and polls show the far-right National Rally could come out on top. Surveys also show that their message is resonating among young voters. DW's Sonia Phalnikar went to find out why.

