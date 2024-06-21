Far right finds support among young voters in France

PoliticsFranceFar right finds support among young voters in FranceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsFranceSonia Phalnikar06/21/2024June 21, 2024France is due to vote in snap elections at the end of the month, and polls show the far-right National Rally could come out on top. Surveys also show that their message is resonating among young voters. DW's Sonia Phalnikar went to find out why.https://p.dw.com/p/4hLMrAdvertisement