Zelenskyy slams 'sick old man from the Red Square'

Ben Fajzullin | Sonia Phalnikar
August 24, 2024

In a video address marking Ukraine's 33rd independence day from the Soviet Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "only Ukraine and Ukrainians will determine how we live." He also sent a stern warning to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Ben Fajzullin | Foto für die Autorenseite
Ben Fajzullin DW Anchor & Correspondent, covers breaking news, global affairs and social issues.
