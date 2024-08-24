Zelenskyy slams 'sick old man from the Red Square'

ConflictsUkraineZelenskyy slams 'sick old man from the Red Square'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineBen Fajzullin | Sonia Phalnikar08/24/2024August 24, 2024In a video address marking Ukraine's 33rd independence day from the Soviet Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "only Ukraine and Ukrainians will determine how we live." He also sent a stern warning to Russia's President Vladimir Putin. https://p.dw.com/p/4jslyAdvertisement