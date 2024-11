Anja Kueppers-McKinnon

DW spoke with the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, who says long-range precision weapons will enable Ukraine degrade Russia's manpower advantage. The Biden administration's permission for the firing of long-range missiles into Russia is a major step by an ally of Ukraine that may inspire similar decisions by the United Kingdom and France.