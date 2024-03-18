  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBritish royal family
ConflictsRussian Federation

Crimean Tatars in exile fight for return to homeland

Max Zander in Kyiv
March 18, 2024

Since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, sanctions have impacted the peninsula's economy and democratic rights have been lost. In Kyiv, DW's Max Zander spoke to exiled Crimean Tatars for whom the liberation of their homeland remains imperative.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dqEE
Skip next section Similar stories from Russian Federation

Similar stories from Russian Federation

An oil cargo ship being pushed by a tugboat

How Russia is evading EU sanctions through a loophole

A new report says the Kremlin is making money from secondhand purchases of refined oil in the EU.
PoliticsFebruary 23, 202401:51 min
The wife of a mobilized soldier holds up a carnation and a ribbon that reads, "Bring husband back."

Russian police detain reporters at soldiers' wives protest

As relatives of soldiers fighting in Ukraine protested in Moscow, police temporarily detained some 20 journalists.
PoliticsFebruary 4, 202401:46 min
external

Xi and Putin’s 'no limits' friendship has limits

The friendship between Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin is strategic and more fragile than it seems.
PoliticsApril 17, 202307:00 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) shake hands at a press conference in Berlin (File photo)

EU leaders divided over scale of Ukraine support

Rifts have become public since France's president went out on a limb with an idea he floated earlier this month.
ConflictsMarch 20, 202402:17 min
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to open a conference in support of Ukraine with European leaders and government representatives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Macron: Deployment of ground troops to Ukraine is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that support for Kyiv was essential for European security and stability.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:21 min
Ringen für einen Sieg der Ukraine in Paris

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

Despite the war, Ukraine's Iryna Kolyadenko is training hard for a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
ConflictsFebruary 22, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield (front C) and the UK Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward (front L) attend the United Nations Security Council meeting to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

UN Security Council demands Gaza cease-fire

The breakthrough came after the US abstained from the vote, after vetoing previous efforts over the last five months.
ConflictsMarch 25, 202402:15 min
A view of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arriving at airport in Tel Aviv, Israel

US Middle East diplomacy faces setbacks in Israel and at UN

Blinken and Netanyahu openly disagree on Rafah offensive as cease-fire resolution is blocked in the UN Security Council.
ConflictsMarch 23, 202402:16 min
Palestinians gather to receive aid outside an UNRWA warehouse as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger

Israel at odds with US over Gaza aid

Despite warnings from its main ally, Israel says planned ground operations in Rafah must go ahead.
ConflictsMarch 20, 202401:28 min
Show more