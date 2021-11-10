Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of the People's Republic of China since 2013.

Xi Jinping was born in Beijing in 1953 as the son of communist veteran Xi Zhongxun and rose through the party ranks in China's coastal provinces. He is married to famous Chinese singer Peng Liyuan. Xi has called for a renewed campaign against corruption, continued market economic reforms, and a comprehensive "national renewal."

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.
A picture taken on August 2021 shows the headquarters building of Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. The group is in financial crisis and the markets are watching the impact on the Chinese and global economy.　( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Investment in China growing despite government crackdown 09.11.2021

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first six months of the year jumped 28.7% from the same period last year. But a real estate crisis and a government crackdown on tech firms are likely to slow growth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China: Party leaders seem set to cement Xi's hold on power 08.11.2021

Top Communist Party officials meeting in Beijing are likely to issue a resolution putting the Chinese president on an equal footing with Mao Zedong. The way seems clear for Xi Jinping to claim a third term.
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

COP26: Biden accuses China and Russia of failing to lead 02.11.2021

The US president has said China's leader Xi Jinping made a "big mistake" by not attending the COP26 Glasgow climate change summit. He also blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to turn up.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

COP26: China's Xi stays home, India pledges carbon neutrality 02.11.2021

India's Narendra Modi pledged a carbon-neutral India by 2070. But President Xi Jinping of China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, skipped attendance. US President Biden called Xi's absence a "mistake."
(171108) -- HANNOVER, Nov. 8, 2017 -- The plaque of the Confucius Institute is unveiled during its opening ceremony at Leibniz University in Hannover, Germany, on Nov. 7, 2017. ) (yy) GERMANY-HANNOVER-CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE-OPENING ShanxYuqi PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Germany: How does it deal with Chinese censorship? 29.10.2021

An event in Germany presenting a book about Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been canceled by China's Confucius Institutes, many of which are partners with German universities.
October 10, 2021, Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan: Military officers on armoured vehicles during a parade for the Double-Tenth National Day Celebration Ceremony, following Chinese President Xi JinpingÃ¢â¬â¢s vow to unify Taiwan by peaceful means. The self ruled island has been facing intensifying military threats from China including record number of fighter jets cruising around Taiwan, whilst building better relations with the US, Australia, Japan and European countries including Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic. (Credit Image: Â© Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire

Taiwan speaks with US on taking 'meaningful' UN role 24.10.2021

Taiwan wants a greater role in United Nations bodies, including the World Health Organization. But China claims it has the sole right to represent the island internationally.
Evergrande Royal Scenery housing complex in Beijing, China on 24/09/2021 Real Estate corporate financial troubles affect stock markets . Evergrande's shares were trading almost 10% lower in Hong Kong on Friday after jumping more than 17% the previous day. by Wiktor Dabkowski

China to test out property tax plan in some regions — report 23.10.2021

China has long considered imposing a property tax nationwide to control the country's property bubble and curb excessive housing speculation.

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) defends Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, right, during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

China censors NBA Celtics games over Tibet, Xi comments 22.10.2021

Broadcaster Tencent has scrubbed all Boston games, highlights and replays after player Enes Kanter called President Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator." Meanwhile, 43 nations criticized China over its treatment of Uyghurs.

Dangerous territory: Is Taiwan next on China's list? 14.10.2021

China is putting Taiwan under pressure in a way not seen for decades. The US is calling on Beijing to avoid further provocation. Our guests: Melissa Chan (DW), Felix Lee (TAZ), Gudrun Wacker (SWP)
(211013) -- BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Germany's Angela Merkel holds farewell call with Chinese President Xi 13.10.2021

The two leaders discussed the pandemic, climate change and human rights during a video call. Xi Jinping reportedly called Merkel a "friend of the Chinese people."
DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 12.10.2021

Oil on the Rise - Growing Pressure - Agriculture Technology
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 12.10.2021

Oil on the Rise - Growing Pressure - Agriculture Technology
October 10, 2021, Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during the Double-Tenth National Day Celebration Ceremony, following Chinese President Xi JinpingÃ¢â¬â¢s vow to unify Taiwan by peaceful means. The self ruled island has been facing intensifying military threats from China including record number of fighter jets cruising around Taiwan, whilst building better relations with the US, Australia, Japan and European countries including Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic. (Credit Image: Â© Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire

Taiwan won't 'bow' to China, says President Tsai 10.10.2021

In her National Day speech, Taiwan's president called on Beijing to respect her country's sovereignty. The remarks came one day after China's Xi Jinping reiterated his desire for reunification.
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's Xi Jinping vows 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan 09.10.2021

"The historical task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled," Xi Jinping promised amid growing tensions between Beijing and Taipei.
October 5, 2021, New Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan: A military helicopter carrying a tremendous Taiwan flag conducts a flyby rehearsal with other helicopters ahead of the Double-tenth national day celebration, near Taipei 101, amid ChinaÃ¢â¬â¢s growing military threats. China has been sending record number of warplanes to the ADIZ of the self ruled island, whilst Taiwan has been building better relations with the US, Australia, Japan, and other European countries including Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic. (Credit Image: Â© Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire

Why are tensions increasing between China and Taiwan? 07.10.2021

The record number of Chinese military flights near Taiwan over the past week shows that Beijing is prepared to step up pressure on the Taiwanese leadership.
Show more articles