Xi Jinping has been the President of the People's Republic of China since 2013.
Xi Jinping was born in Beijing in 1953 as the son of communist veteran Xi Zhongxun and rose through the party ranks in China's coastal provinces. He is married to famous Chinese singer Peng Liyuan. Xi has called for a renewed campaign against corruption, continued market economic reforms, and a comprehensive "national renewal."
As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.