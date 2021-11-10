Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Google

Google is an American company specializing in Internet-based services and products. It is one of the most widely used search engines, and has developed technologies for cloud computing and social networking.

The world's most successful Internet search engine was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD students at Stanford University. Google's mission statement was "to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful". The company's unofficial slogan was "Don't be evil." Google's initial public offering was made on August 19, 2004. In the years since then it has expanded beyond the search engine to develop a chain of services for cloud computing as well as acquiring successful products such as YouTube. Google leads the development of Android mobile operating systems. The company's market dominance has invited criticism over issues such as copyright infringement, censorship and privacy protection. This page is a collection of DW's latest content related to Google.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Google's offices stand in downtown Manhattan on October 20, 2020 in New York City. Accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to illegally monopolize the online search and search advertising markets, the Justice Department and 11 states Tuesday filed an antitrust case against Google. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Google: EU court upholds €2.4 billion antitrust fine 10.11.2021

A leading EU court has rejected an appeal by Google over a fine for demoting rival shopping services. The penalty was the first of three antitrust penalties.

+++Nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Mobile devices can make people vulnerable to online piracy through privacy settings, Bydgoszcz, Poland, on August 7, 2016. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Russia fines Google, Telegram for not removing content 08.11.2021

A Moscow court ordered Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. to pay a new fine for not deleting content Russia considers illegal. The move comes as state officials seek to rein in tech giants.
People browse internet articles the new version of Facebook in the popular West African language Peule on September 30, 2016 in Abidjan. / AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)

Can Africa achieve universal internet access by 2030? 05.11.2021

Despite recent growth in internet connectivity, Africa lags behind other regions of the world. The World Bank hopes to help the continent achieve universal connectivity by 2030, but huge hurdles stand in the way.
ARCHIV - Das undatierte Handout von Google vom 19.10.2012 zeigt Server-Reihen im Google-Datenzentrum in Pryor, Oklahoma. Der US-Geheimdienst NSA hat sich laut einem Zeitungsbericht weltweit heimlich in die Leitungen von Rechenzentren der Internetanbieter Google und Yahoo eingeklinkt. EPA/GOOGLE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES dpa (zu dpa Zeitung: NSA greift massenhaft Mails bei Google und Yahoo ab vom 30.10.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Gaia-X cloud: A safe haven for Europe's data? 05.11.2021

Europe has just marked the second anniversary of Gaia-X. It's a cloud data project intended to help the continent achieve "digital sovereignty," but many companies remain skeptical or have simply never heard of it .

Die App der Suchmaschine Google wird auf einem Smartphone angezeigt. Berlin, 02.03.2018. Berlin Deutschland *** The app of the search engine Google is displayed on a smartphone Berlin 02 03 2018 Berlin Germany PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxTrutschel/photothek.netx

Queries over Google’s planned billion-dollar investment in Africa 20.10.2021

Experts question whether Google's planned $1 billion investment in Africa stands to benefit the continent in the long term. Instead, some see it as another avenue for big tech companies to acquire budding start-ups.
Heute schon getankt Steigende Kraftstoffpreise an der Tankstelle. München Bayern Deutschland *** Today already refueled Rising fuel prices at the gas station Munich Bavaria Germany Copyright: xRolfxPossx

Why are Germans searching for stagflation on Google? 14.10.2021

The interest in the economic event has reached a 13-year peak, according to Google data. The curiosity is being fueled by high energy prices and unceasing shipping snarls that have left many unnerved about their future.
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 07.10.2021

Google to invest $1bn in Africa to improve internet - Brazilian coffee farmers try to rein in costs - El Salvador's move to Bitcoin leaves many behind
++++NUR zur ABGESPROCHENEN BERICHTERSTATTUNG++++++ Netflix l The Billion Dollar Code, Serie Deutschland, Drama Kyoto: Bei einer Demonstration auf einer Telekommunikationsmesse versetzt Terra Vision das Publikum in Erstaunen

'The Billion Dollar Code': The battle over Google Earth 07.10.2021

Netflix's new miniseries fictionalizes the story of two Berlin internet pioneers who attempt to prove that Google stole their idea, worth billions.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

YouTube to block all anti-vaccine content 29.09.2021

YouTube will ban any videos that claim commonly used vaccines approved by health authorities are ineffective or dangerous, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content targeting vaccines such as measles and chicken pox.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2021: A man views a screen displaying preliminary voting results at the Information center of the Russian Central Election Commission following the 2021 Russian legislative election. Russia held legislative elections on 17-19 September 2021. Voters went to the polls to elect members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. In 9 constituent regions of Russia, voters went to the polls to elect heads of regional government, and in 3 more constituent regions, regional legislative assemblies voted to elect heads of regional government. 39 constituent regions of Russia held regional parliamentary elections. Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Russia: Putin's party wins majority in parliamentary election 21.09.2021

The pro-Putin United Russia party won the country's parliamentary elections following a clampdown against Kremlin critics. Opposition figures have claimed election fraud.
16.09.2021 An illustration picture shows a smartphone screen displaying the Smart Voting - jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app that aims to help Russians to vote out candidates from the ruling United Russia party in the upcoming polls, in Moscow on September 16, 2021. - President Vladimir Putin on September 16, 2021 urged Russians to vote in parliamentary polls this week in which most vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running as part of an unprecedented crackdown. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Google, Apple remove Navalny's tactical voting app as Russian polls open 17.09.2021

The Russian government has cracked down hard on independent media and the opposition in the run-up to parliamentary elections. Removing a Navalny voting app appears to be aimed at ensuring a Kremlin-approved poll result.
CHEBOKSARY, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 4, 2021: An election campaign billboard is seen in a street ahead of the 2021 Russian legislative election. Russia is to hold legislative elections on 17-19 September 2021. Voters will go to the polls to elect members of the Russian State Duma. In 9 constituent regions of Russia, voters will also elect heads of regional government, and in 3 more constituent regions, regional legislative assemblies will elect heads of regional government. 39 constituent regions of Russia, will hold regional parliamentary elections. Semyon Antonov/TASS

Russia summons US envoy over alleged election meddling 10.09.2021

Moscow says US-based tech companies are violating Russian laws ahead of upcoming elections. The Russian government has previously threatened Apple and Google over a mobile app developed by the opposition.

File illustration picture shows a projection of a text on the face of a woman in Berlin, June 12, 2013. Germany's foreign intelligence agency (BND) has known about the United States' surveillance and storage of German data for years, German paper Bild reported on July 15, 2013, adding the BND had actively used it in cases of Germans kidnapped abroad. Citing U.S. government sources, Bild said the BND had asked the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) for the email and telephone records of German citizens kidnapped in Yemen or Afghanistan, to help ascertain their whereabouts and contacts. The BND was not immediately available for comment. Picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files (GERMANY - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS)

Big Tech made huge profits from war on terror, US activists say 10.09.2021

A report by three US activist groups claims Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter made billions from US government contracts since 2004.
file - An undated handout photo provided by Google on 19 October 2012 shows hundreds of fans funnelling hot air from the server racks into a cooling unit to be recirculated in the Google data center in Pryor, Oklahoma. The green lights are the server status LEDs reflecting from the front of our servers. EPA/GOOGLE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES dpa (zu dpa Zeitung: NSA greift massenhaft Mails bei Google und Yahoo ab vom 30.10.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Europe is seeing a data center boom. But can the environment sustain it? 10.09.2021

As the digitalization of the global economy continues, the world needs more and more data centers. Europe is at the heart of the recent growth, but the trend raises environmental concerns.
In this image made from video provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation, in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Navalny was accused of slandering a World War II veteran featured in the video promoting the constitutional reform allowing to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule. The politician slammed people in the video as corrupt stooges and traitors. (Babuskinsky District Court via AP)

Russia: Google told to clamp down on Navalny's 'Smart Voting' 05.09.2021

A Moscow court has ordered Google to stop displaying the term "smart voting" in its search results — two weeks before elections. Smart Voting is a strategy developed by Navalny's team against the pro-Putin bloc.
epa05167546 An Apple Pay service logo is seen along with other major payment services logos at a cashier in an Apple store in Beijing, China, 18 February 2016. US electronics giant Apple Inc. launched its mobile payment service Apple Pay in China amid strong competition from local players like Wechat Payment and Alipay. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

South Korea clamps down on Apple and Google payment systems 31.08.2021

South Korean lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation making it impossible for Apple and Google to force app developers to use the tech giants' payment systems. The move could trigger similar steps elsewhere.
Show more articles