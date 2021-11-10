Google is an American company specializing in Internet-based services and products. It is one of the most widely used search engines, and has developed technologies for cloud computing and social networking.

The world's most successful Internet search engine was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD students at Stanford University. Google's mission statement was "to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful". The company's unofficial slogan was "Don't be evil." Google's initial public offering was made on August 19, 2004. In the years since then it has expanded beyond the search engine to develop a chain of services for cloud computing as well as acquiring successful products such as YouTube. Google leads the development of Android mobile operating systems. The company's market dominance has invited criticism over issues such as copyright infringement, censorship and privacy protection. This page is a collection of DW's latest content related to Google.