Want to hear frank and open conversations about what young South Africans really have on their minds?

Then don't miss the monthly "Don't hold back" video podcast, where host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba and a guest chat about everything from sex and money to addiction and careers – all while eating their favorite foods together.

Many young South Africans would love the chance to discuss taboo topics or the complicated decisions they're facing in life.

With its honest, inspiring and sometimes controversial conversations, "Don't hold back" is one of the few platforms to do this.

Host Nozibele is an award-winning content creator, author and HIV activist. Join her as she chats with fellow South Africans on matters such as developing a career, recognizing toxic relationships, struggling with substance abuse and coping better with life's pressures.

The "Don't hold back: say it loud!" podcast is a collaboration between DW, Germany's international broadcaster, and South Africa's leading radio stations Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio.

You can listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, just search for: "Don't hold back".

You can also find the videos of "Don't hold back" on our YouTube channel "The 77 Percent"!

The first episode will be released on the 6th of July!

