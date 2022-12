Cai Nebe

Finding love is not as easy as it may sound. The journey is full of uncomfortable conversations, deal breakers and a few shards of a broken heart. It's no different for Saidy Brown, an HIV activist born with the virus. In the upcoming #Dontholdback episode she opens up to Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba about how she found out she was HIV positive, and her experience navigating the murky dating waters.