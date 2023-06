Abu-Bakarr Jalloh

2 hours ago 2 hours ago

Hilda Baci, the Nigerian chef, who recently became an internet sensation by breaking a Guinness World Record after cooking for 100 hours, is under the spotlight again. A video of her and another Nigerian socialite trying out dogmeat, a delicacy in Nigeria, has stirred a lot of controversy. Dog lovers want the Guinness World Record Foundation to deny her the record. But is that justifiable?