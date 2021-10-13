Boko Haram is a militant Islamist movement active in northeastern Nigeria. The group also has footholds in Chad, Niger and Cameroon; one stated ideological goal is to introduce Sharia law across its territory.

Since Boko Haram's founding by Mohammed Yusuf in the early 2000s, thousands of people have been killed in the terror group's attacks on schools, security forces, government agencies and churches. Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have been displaced. The group has also seized significant chunks of territory around their home state of Borno. DW's latest content on Boko Haram is collated below.