Boko Haram

Boko Haram is a militant Islamist movement active in northeastern Nigeria. The group also has footholds in Chad, Niger and Cameroon; one stated ideological goal is to introduce Sharia law across its territory.

Since Boko Haram's founding by Mohammed Yusuf in the early 2000s, thousands of people have been killed in the terror group's attacks on schools, security forces, government agencies and churches. Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have been displaced. The group has also seized significant chunks of territory around their home state of Borno. DW's latest content on Boko Haram is collated below.

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, empty desks and chairs are seen at the Government Girls Secondary School where more than 300 girls were abducted by gunmen on Friday, in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria. Schools in northern Nigeria are on high alert after the kidnappings at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state on Sunday, May 30, 2021 marked the latest in a long spate of violent abductions carried out for ransom this year by unknown attackers in the north. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)

World in Progress: How Niger is fighting radicalization with education 13.10.2021

The West African nation of Niger has been grappling with Islamist extremist groups, like Boko Haram, who have been targeting schools, among other things. And amid this threat, educators and Nigeriens alike say it's all the more reason to keep kids going to school, if anything to combat the scourge of radicalization.
FILE PHOTO: Security forces patrol as people wait for the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

Nigeria: Security forces rescue nearly 200 hostages 08.10.2021

Heavily armed gangs have been stepping up raids on schools and villages in northwestern Nigeria, often taking hostages for ransom.
21.4.2017*** In this photo taken Friday, April. 21, 2017 Nigeria Airforce fighter jets displays their fire power during an event to celebrate 53rd Anniversary of the Nigeria Airforce at Kwenev air range, outskirts of Makurdi, Nigeria. (AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba)

Nigeria: Airstrikes kill civilians by accident — reports 16.09.2021

Nine people are reported to have died after Nigerian air force jets fired on a village in Yobe State whilst targeting Boko Haram militants in the area.
17.6.2021**** +++Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung++++ Der nigerianische Präsident Buhari besucht den Bundesstaat Borno

AfricaLink on Air – 09 September 2021 09.09.2021

Nigeria's President Buhari visits restive south east after arrest of separatists+++ECOWAS wants return of constitutional rule in Guinea+++Kenya’s drought declared a national disaster+++ Cameroon's vigilantes secure villages
FILE- In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2010, file photo, a young boy leads the hard-line Islamist Al Shabab fighters as they conduct military exercise in northern Mogadishu's Suqaholaha neighborhood, Somalia. Al-Shabab have claimed responsibility for the gun and grenade attack on a shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya Saturday Sept 21 which has left dozens dead and wounded, apparently in retaliation for Kenya's military participation in peace-keeping efforts in Somalia. (AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh/File) |

Taliban triumph means more worries in Africa 18.08.2021

The return of the Taliban in Afghanistan has taken the world by surprise. In Africa, it compounds the worry and fear in countries struggling to crush Islamist insurgencies.
TOPSHOT - A performer dressed and painted with the colours of the ruling Zambia Patriotic Front of the leader of Zambia's ruling party Patriotic Front, incumbent president and candidate Edgar Lungu poses in Lusaka, on August 11, 2021 for a virtual closing rally ahead of tomorrow's general election. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) (Photo by MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air — 13 August 2021 13.08.2021

Zambia elections+++Boko Haram leader surrenders in Nigeria+++Nigeria rules out new lockdown+++South Sudan leader suffers credibility blow+++Funerals in COVID times+++Bundesliga resumes

Niger: Convincing displaced people to return home 11.08.2021

The government of Niger is encouraging thousands of people who have been in exile for years to return home. An estimated 130,000 people have been forced to flee due to attacks by Boko Haram and criminals in Diffa, in southeastern Niger.
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, some of the schoolboys who were kidnapped from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Katsina state sit together following their release in Katsina, Nigeria. Schools in northern Nigeria are on high alert after the kidnappings at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state on Sunday, May 31, 2021 marked the latest in a long spate of violent abductions carried out for ransom this year by unknown attackers in the north. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)

The 77 Percent — Who is to blame for Nigeria's rising insecurity? 25.07.2021

In northern Nigeria, young people are at risk of violence amid an increase in kidnappings and clashes between government forces and Islamists groups. Education has been interrupted, and some youths are being recruited to fight. On this week's 77Percent, hosted by Zaharadeen Umar in Kaduna, we discuss this topic. And in Kenya, a special police squad has been formed to deal with abduction cases.

A-29 Super Tucano planes are on display during hand over from Resolute Support (RS) to Afghan army at the military Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The Afghan acting defense minister said these Super Tucanos are part of a U.S. donation via Resolute Support. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Nigeria receives US planes for Boko Haram fight 23.07.2021

The US-made aircraft were formally sold under the Trump administration in 2017. Nigeria wants the 12 attack planes to battle an Islamist insurgency; militants downed one of its jets this week.
ARCHIV 2009****A UN Ghanaian peacekeeper in Ivory Coast (ONUCI) exits from an army helicopter to take part in military manoeuvers at Bouna airport on January 13, 2009. They simulate the take over of the airport as part of security measures ahead of the general elections. Ivory Coast has put off presidential elections several times since President Laurent Gbagbo's mandate ran out in October 2005, the most recent postponement from a planned date of November 30. Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower and a former French colony, was sliced in half after a September 2002 coup attempt against President Laurent Gbagbo. AFP PHOTO/ KAMBOU SIA (Photo credit should read KAMBOU SIA/AFP/Getty Images)

Terror attacks: Why is Ghana less affected than its neighbors? 20.07.2021

Good governance and an active civil society spare Ghana from the militia attacks that the neighboring countries are faced with. According to experts, democratic processes are well in place in the West African country.
A vehicle allegedly belonging to the Islamic State group in West Africa (ISWAP) is seen in Baga on August 2, 2019. - Intense fighting between a regional force and the Islamic State group in West Africa (ISWAP) has resulted in dozens of deaths, including at least 25 soldiers and more than 40 jihadists, in northeastern Nigeria. ISWAP broke away from Boko Haram in 2016 in part due to its rejection of indiscriminate attacks on civilians. Last year the group witnessed a reported takeover by more hardline fighters who sidelined its leader and executed his deputy. The IS-affiliate has since July 2018 ratcheted up a campaign of attacks against military targets. (Photo by AUDU MARTE / AFP) (Photo credit should read AUDU MARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

'Islamic State' poses growing threat across Africa 15.07.2021

After the so-called "Islamic State" saw its influence wane in the Middle East, the group and its affiliates targeted poorly governed areas in Africa. But just how big is the threat across the continent?
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, some of the schoolboys who were kidnapped from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Katsina state sit together following their release in Katsina, Nigeria. Schools in northern Nigeria are on high alert after the kidnappings at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state on Sunday, May 31, 2021 marked the latest in a long spate of violent abductions carried out for ransom this year by unknown attackers in the north. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)

Nigerian kidnappings reach crisis point 06.07.2021

Abductions have become more indiscriminate across northern Nigeria as local criminal gangs view victims as a source of income, and the villagers — who have been ignored by the government — as disposable.
Muhammadu Buhari, Präsident von Nigeria

Nigeria: Has President Buhari lost control? 17.06.2021

Government crackdowns on increasingly violent protests and a blanket Twitter ban suggest weakness at the top, while citizens face rising terrorism and kidnappings. Conflict Zone meets Abuja's ambassador to Germany.
New interim Malian President, Colonel Assimi Goita (L), salutes members of the Malian Armed Forces after his swearing in ceremony in Bamako on June 7, 2021. (Photo by ANNIE RISEMBERG / AFP) (Photo by ANNIE RISEMBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air – 08 June 2021 08.06.2021

Mali in Transition +++ Boko Haram vs ISWAP in Nigeria +++ Africa's women activists: The descendants of Benin's Amazons +++ A bracelet to fight crime in Uganda +++ France fines google
FILE - In this May 12, 2014 file image from video by Nigeria's Boko Haram terrorist network shows their leader Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera. The leader of Nigeria¿s Islamic extremist group Boko Haram denied agreeing to any cease-fire with the government and said more than 200 kidnapped schoolgirls all have converted to Islam and been married off. In a new video released late Friday, Oct. 31, 2014, Abubakar Shekau dashed hopes for a prisoner exchange to get the girls released. ¿The issue of the girls is long forgotten because I have long ago married them off,¿ he said, laughing. ¿In this war, there is no going back.¿ (AP Photo/File) | © picture-alliance/AP Photo

Death of Boko Haram's leader spells trouble for Nigeria and its neighbors 08.06.2021

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, is said to have committed suicide in battle. Far from solving a problem for the Nigerian government, his death is likely to further destabilize the region.
This January 2013 photo provided by French nuclear manufacturer Areva shows part of the uranium mine of Arlit, in northern Niger. Suicide bombers in Niger detonated two car bombs simultaneously, one inside a military camp in the city of Agadez and another in the remote town of Arlit at a French-operated uranium mine, killing 26 people and injuring 30, according to officials in Niger and France. The attack in Arlit was claimed by Moktar Belmoktar, the extremist who led the attack on a natural gas plant in Ain Amenas in Algeria in January, according to a communique posted on jihadist forums. (AP Photo/AREVA, Maurice Ascani) MANDATORY CREDIT |

Chinese miners kidnapped in Niger 07.06.2021

The men were abducted near the country's border with Mali and Burkina Faso, a hotbed for Islamists. China, which mines uranium, gold and oil in the country, has expanded its operations across Africa.

