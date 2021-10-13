Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Boko Haram is a militant Islamist movement active in northeastern Nigeria. The group also has footholds in Chad, Niger and Cameroon; one stated ideological goal is to introduce Sharia law across its territory.
Since Boko Haram's founding by Mohammed Yusuf in the early 2000s, thousands of people have been killed in the terror group's attacks on schools, security forces, government agencies and churches. Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have been displaced. The group has also seized significant chunks of territory around their home state of Borno. DW's latest content on Boko Haram is collated below.
The West African nation of Niger has been grappling with Islamist extremist groups, like Boko Haram, who have been targeting schools, among other things. And amid this threat, educators and Nigeriens alike say it's all the more reason to keep kids going to school, if anything to combat the scourge of radicalization.
In northern Nigeria, young people are at risk of violence amid an increase in kidnappings and clashes between government forces and Islamists groups. Education has been interrupted, and some youths are being recruited to fight. On this week's 77Percent, hosted by Zaharadeen Umar in Kaduna, we discuss this topic. And in Kenya, a special police squad has been formed to deal with abduction cases.