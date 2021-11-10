Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Nigeria is a federal constitutional republic in West Africa, it is the country with the fastest population growth in the world.
The country is inhabited by over 500 ethnic groups. Its terror organization Boko Haram dominates international news headlines. This page collates DW's latest content related to Nigeria.
The devastating human cost one year into Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict +++ DW meets some of the women protesters in Sudan calling for the military to step down and a return to civilian rule +++ Nigeria's leading voice in the fight against climate change +++ Calls for justice and reconciliation from Africa's last absolute monarchy
Ethiopia rebels 'join forces to defeat Abiy government +++ Preparations are in top gear in Cameroon for tomorrows celebration of Paul Biya's 39 years in power, but his opponents see it as a mockery. +++ Nigeria state votes in key test for the presidential race++++Sports
This week, we're talking about the biggest environment event of the year – the global climate conference known as COP26. We hear from one of our reporters who's there in Glasgow covering the policy tussles and from an activist who traveled there from Nigeria to make her voice heard, along with many other young people. We also take a look at how climate change is affecting people's lives right now.