Nigeria

Nigeria is a federal constitutional republic in West Africa, it is the country with the fastest population growth in the world.

The country is inhabited by over 500 ethnic groups. Its terror organization Boko Haram dominates international news headlines. This page collates DW's latest content related to Nigeria.

ARCHIV Januar 2016 *** FILE- In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, center right, speaks to his lawyers at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigerian separatists have hijacked a merchant ship and threatened to blow it up with its foreign crew if authorities do not release detained leader Nnamdi Kanu agitating for a breakaway state of Biafra, military officers said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.(AP Photo/ File) |

AfricaLink on Air - 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

Nnamdi Kanu-Nigerian separatist leader's trial adjourned after lawyer walks out++Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme truck drivers in war-hit north++Zambia plans to abolish dowry.
Current situation in Ethiopia. (c) Meddy Jummane / DW

AfricaLink on Air - 09 November 2021 09.11.2021

African Union Peace and Security Council calls for end to Ethiopian crisis++ Vote counting underway in Nigeria’s crucial Anambra election++ COP26 summit in Glasgow reaches climax
DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 05 November 2021

DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 05 November 2021 05.11.2021

The devastating human cost one year into Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict +++ DW meets some of the women protesters in Sudan calling for the military to step down and a return to civilian rule +++ Nigeria's leading voice in the fight against climate change +++ Calls for justice and reconciliation from Africa's last absolute monarchy
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 02, 2021 Captive Ethiopian soldiers walk towards the Mekele Rehabilitation Center in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia. - A year ago, as much of the world awaited the results of the US presidential election, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed deployed troops in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Although Abiy promised the military operations would be swift and targeted, they have instead devolved into a prolonged war marked by massacres, mass rapes and the looming threat of famine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)

Africalink 05.11.21 - 16 UTC - MP3-Stereo 05.11.2021

Ethiopia rebels 'join forces to defeat Abiy government +++ Preparations are in top gear in Cameroon for tomorrows celebration of Paul Biya's 39 years in power, but his opponents see it as a mockery. +++ Nigeria state votes in key test for the presidential race++++Sports
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Why global climate conferences matter 04.11.2021

This week, we're talking about the biggest environment event of the year – the global climate conference known as COP26. We hear from one of our reporters who's there in Glasgow covering the policy tussles and from an activist who traveled there from Nigeria to make her voice heard, along with many other young people. We also take a look at how climate change is affecting people's lives right now.
Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

AfricaLink on Air - 03 November 2021 03.11.2021

UN: Serious rights violations taking place in Ethiopian conflict++Rwanda normalizes relations with neighbor Burundi++Oil spills, gas flaring wreak havoc on Niger Delta
TOPSHOT - People stand to look at the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, on November 1, 2021. - Several people have been trapped while unspecified number of people mostly construction workers were feared dead as a 21-storey building suddenly collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 2 November 2021 02.11.2021

Death toll in Nigeria building collapse rises to at least 16 +++Concerns as voters shun registration for 2022 election in Kenya +++Outcome and outlook of South Africa's local elections
A police orderly climbs to search for his boss in the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed at Ikoyi district of Lagos, on November 1, 2021. - Several people have been trapped while unspecified number of people mostly construction workers were feared dead as a 21-storey building suddenly collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria: Several dead after high-rise collapses in Lagos 01.11.2021

A 21-story building under construction in the Nigerian commercial capital has collapsed, burying workers. Emergency crews and neighbors are digging frantically in an attempt to save people trapped in the rubble.
Stadtansicht von Nairobi, Hauptstadt von Kenia. 15.05.2017. Copyright: Thomas Imo/ picture alliance/photothek

Why African nations doubt OECD tax plan 29.10.2021

Global minimum tax is supposed to bring tax justice. But less than half of African countries are on board. Kenya and Nigeria have backed out amid uncertainty over how much it would benefit poor countries.
Hajiya Zainab Saleh, founder of the Zainab Saleh International Female Open Karate Championship, in Lagos, Nigeria on October 23, 2021. Photo by Segun Aderinto/Supashegs Photos

How karate is helping Nigerian women protect themselves 28.10.2021

Zainab Saleh found karate as a young girl. Now she uses her annual women-only championship to advocate for the sport, in a country where domestic violence and mass kidnapping is endangering the lives of women and girls.
--FILE--A derrick of the Zhongyuan Petroleum Exploration Bureau (ZPEB) of Sinopec drills an oil well in Sudan, Africa, 27 October 2010. Southern Sudan vowed in October that Chinas huge investments in its oil sector would remain safe, whatever the outcome of the regions January 9 independence referendum. Pagan Amum, secretary general of the regions ruling Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement (SPLM), said ties between Beijing and the south were very good, following talks with a delegation of senior leaders from Chinas ruling Communist Party. The largest investment in southern Sudan today is Chinese. They have invested billions of dollars in the oil sector, and have a large number of Chinese workers in the oil fields, said Amum. We have given assurances to the Chinese leadership delegation to protect the Chinese investments in southern Sudan, and are desirous to see more investment in the future, he added, speaking in the southern capital of Juba. Sudan is the third largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 80 percent of known oil reserves thought to lie in the south, while China is the biggest importer of the oil.(Imaginechina via AP Images)

Crude oil price fluctuations expose Africa's fossil fuel dependence 27.10.2021

Africa's abundant sunshine is ideal for renewable energy production. But the continent relies heavily on crude oil. Experts warn that the economy will continue to suffer if governments don't wean themselves off of oil.

DW Business – Africa 25.10.2021

Report: Africa to see less funding for fossil fuels - Nigeria introduces eNaira digital currency - Solar powered vehicles made in Germany?
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - SEPTEMBER 22: Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan and Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo attend a military graduation ceremony of special forces, in Khartoum, Sudan on September 22, 2021. Mahmoud Hjaj / Anadolu Agency

AfricaLink on Air - 25 October 2021 25.10.2021

Sudan's military wrestles power in coup+++ECOWAS court hears lawsuit against Nigeria's Twitter ban+++Uganda pushes for more COVID-19 vaccinations.

Men of the Rapid Response Squad stand on guard at the Lekki tollgate during a demonstration against police brutality, at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on February 13, 2021. Men of the Nigerian police force arrested groups of protesters/Activist in Lagos while demanding justice for the deathly victims of a last year, where security forces shot at protesters in during the October #ENDSARS protest. (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto)

Nigeria: Gunmen free hundreds of inmates in jailbreak 23.10.2021

The third such major attack this year in Nigeria resulted in over 800 inmates being freed from a state prison. Police have since managed to rearrest more than 200 escapees.
People protest at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

AfricaLink on Air - 20 October 2021 20.10.2021

News+++Nigeria: One year after Lekki toll gate killings +++ Uganda doubles down on arrest request for Fred Lumbuya +++ Kenya drought lingers on +++ Africa and climate change
Sudanese protesters take part in the second day of a sit-in to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government, outside the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The protests could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy, more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

AfricaLink on Air - 18 October 2021 18.10.2021

News+++Sudanese protesters demand return to military rule+++Cameroon separatists declare days of national mourning+++Nigeria battles to revive palm oil industry+++mRNA hopes for malaria vaccine+++Sports
