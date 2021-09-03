Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Spotify is a music streaming service that was founded in 2006 in Stockholm. Ten years later, it was considered market leader with 100 million users worldwide: the premium service alone had 40 million paying subscribers.
In 2015, Spotify offered its users more than 30 million songs.
Spotify has accused Apple of unfair competitive practices, saying it "didn't have a choice" but to file a complaint with anti-trust regulators. Both Apple and Spotify run competing music streaming services in Europe.
Spotify, Facebook and Apple have all taken down content by Alex Jones, whose InfoWars site has a mass following. While he's previously taken heat for fake news, it was hate speech that landed him in hot water now.
Music streaming service Spotify decided to forego a big advertising campaign and the tradition of ringing the opening bell at its IPO today, but it catched the public attention regardless. Investors awaited the stock market debut with a mix of exitment and caution.