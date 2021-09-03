Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Spotify

Spotify is a music streaming service that was founded in 2006 in Stockholm. Ten years later, it was considered market leader with 100 million users worldwide: the premium service alone had 40 million paying subscribers.

In 2015, Spotify offered its users more than 30 million songs.

INDIO, CA - APRIL 27: Music fans attend day 3 of 2014 Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

How country music is taking over the world 03.09.2021

Giddy-up, Jolene! Country music has undergone a facelift and is now attracting people from all walks of life. What is its recipe for success?

In this photo released by Apple, Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up the all-new iPhone 12 Pro during an Apple event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on October 13, 2020. (Photo by Brooks KRAFT / Apple Inc. / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO/ Apple Inc./ Brooks Kraft - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

EU set to hit Apple with anti-trust charges 27.04.2021

EU regulators have been probing the tech giant since last summer after Spotify filed a complaint over alleged abuse of market share.

31/01/2019 - The incoming 16th King of Malaysia, the sixth Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, salutes beside Queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah binti Al-Marhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, while Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C) observes during the welcoming ceremony at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur on January 31, 2019. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Malaysia: Artist arrested for 'insulting queen' with Spotify playlist 24.04.2021

The activist Fahmi Reza got in trouble over a playlist named after a remark the queen is believed to have recently made. The monarch called critics "jealous" after she reportedly jumped the queue for a COVID vaccine.
Young athlete in nature, listening music with headphones, holding smartphone model released Symbolfoto PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY GIOF04449

Is Africa's music streaming revolution on the horizon? 22.03.2021

Many music lovers in Africa still download their favorite tunes illegally. Now, online streaming platforms such as Spotify are becoming more popular. This could help artists secure their incomes. But challenges remain.
Mariah Carey performs during her holiday special Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special available Friday on Apple TV . (Apple TV via AP)

Mariah Carey's 'All I want for Christmas' tops charts 15.12.2020

Time to get in a holiday mood, despite COVID. Mariah Carey's Xmas superhit is once again number 1. But which other songs are at the top of German charts?
Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images/TNS) Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Joe Rogan and Serial: Podcasting is finally big business 30.07.2020

The purchase by The New York Times of the production house behind the hit podcast Serial is the latest sign that audio is back in demand. Another leading podcaster, Joe Rogan, has just signed a $100 million deal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JUNE 22: Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama discusses her forthcoming memoir titled, Becoming, during the 2018 American Library Association Annual Conference on June 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack 27.07.2020

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.

NEW YORK, USA - APRIL 3: A banner with the Spotify logo on it is seen as the company lists its stock on the New York Stock Exchange in New York, United States on April 3, 2018. Mohammed Elshamy / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Spotify suspends political adverts to fight fake news 28.12.2019

Music streaming service Spotify joined Twitter in suspending political advertising on its platform and podcasts in 2020. Fake news is increasingly a problem, with fears of foreign manipulation of the US election in 2020.
ARCHIV - 25.04.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Reutlingen: Ein Schild warnt an einer Straße neben einer Schule vor Smombies. Die Abkürzung ist ein Kunstwort für _Smartphone_ und _Zombie_ und beschreibt Menschen, die ständig mit dem Blick auf das Smartphone über die Straßen laufen. (zu dpa: «Smombie-Schild von Reutlingen ist abgehängt» com 24.05.2018) Foto: Christoph Schmidt/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

A turbocharged decade: The 2010s 27.12.2019

Smartphone text neck syndrome, #MeToo and Netflix: At the end of 2009, who would have thought so much in technology, climate and politics could change in just one decade.
Mai 2019 IDAGIO Landscape Two Phones

Classical music for the streaming generation 23.05.2019

Classical music fans often struggle to find what they want on Spotify and Apple, so a Berlin streaming startup is plugging the gap. The Idagio app is also seizing on the popularity of the genre in Asia.
People protest against the planned EU copyright reform in Berlin, Germany March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Article 13: Will it hinder or promote artistic expression? 27.03.2019

After a sweeping new copyright law passed in the European Parliament on Tuesday, artists, musicians and creators are both cheering and crying foul. Will Article 13 lead to censorship or give artists more revenue?

ADDS TO CLARIFY SPOTIFY IS NOT RAISING MONEY - FILE - This Jan. 28, 2018, file photo shows music streaming apps clockwise from top left, Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and Google on an iPhone in New York. Music-streaming pioneer Spotify plans an initial public offering of stock. The first steps toward IPO were made in a confidential filing a few weeks ago, but the documents weren’t released until Wednesday, Feb. 28. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) |

Spotify takes on Apple's 'unfair practices' with EU anti trust complaint 13.03.2019

Spotify has accused Apple of unfair competitive practices, saying it "didn't have a choice" but to file a complaint with anti-trust regulators. Both Apple and Spotify run competing music streaming services in Europe.

Facebook removes conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' pages as podcasts taken down

Facebook removes conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' pages as podcasts taken down 06.08.2018

Spotify, Facebook and Apple have all taken down content by Alex Jones, whose InfoWars site has a mass following. While he's previously taken heat for fake news, it was hate speech that landed him in hot water now.
***FILE PHOTO*** XXXTentacion Shot Dead In Miami FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 26: Xxxtentacion visits iHeart radio Station 103.5 The Beat on May 26, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Credit: mpi04 / MediaPunch |

Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida 19.06.2018

US star rapper XXXTentacion, who attracted controversy after multiple accusations of domestic violence and allegations about hateful music, has been shot dead in Florida in connection with an apparent robbery.

ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Kopfhörer hängen am 17.03.2014 in Berlin vor einem Apple Iphone. Apple hat sich mit kleineren Musikfirmen auf Lizenzgebühren bei seinem Streaming-Dienst geeinigt. Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa (zu dpa Marktstart Apple Music (zum 30. Juni vom 30.06.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Have Spotify and other streaming services saved the music industry? 25.04.2018

Annual income growth of 41 percent means streaming platforms are now the music sector's single-largest revenue source. But will the spoils be passed on to artists, who often complain of paltry earnings?
NEW YORK, USA - APRIL 3: A banner with the Spotify logo on it is seen as the company lists its stock on the New York Stock Exchange in New York, United States on April 3, 2018. Mohammed Elshamy / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Spotify makes successful stock market debut 03.04.2018

Music streaming service Spotify decided to forego a big advertising campaign and the tradition of ringing the opening bell at its IPO today, but it catched the public attention regardless. Investors awaited the stock market debut with a mix of exitment and caution.
Show more articles