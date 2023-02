Cai Nebe

Deirdre King is a trailblazer in South Africa's male-dominated business world. From an early career in the film industry to top international brands to managing a radio powerhouse, Deirdre knows what it takes to reach the top - and stay there! She joins Nozibele Qamngana Mayaba for the customary snack, and the pair talk leadership, and why South Africa would benefit from diverse leadership.