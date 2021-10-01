Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

YouTube

From kittens on a surfboard to launching stellar musical careers, YouTube has millions of hours of footage available to watch. The video-sharing website has changed the way people consume media.

Created in 2005, YouTube allows users to share, view, rate and comment on videos. The company was bought by Google a year after its founding and earns revenue through Google ads. Most of the 1 billion hours worth of content watched every day is free but there are subscription-based channels as well. It is one of the most popular websites in the world and has a profound effect on many aspects of life. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all things YouTube-related on DW.

A picture taken on June 8, 2018 shows a man as he walks past a control post of the Russia Today (RT) TV company in Moscow. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)

YouTube bans RT's German channels — lawmakers and activists react 01.10.2021

RT's German YouTube channels have been blocked over alleged COVID-19 misinformation. What does the German government make of the move? And what do other observers think?
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

YouTube to block all anti-vaccine content 29.09.2021

YouTube will ban any videos that claim commonly used vaccines approved by health authorities are ineffective or dangerous, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content targeting vaccines such as measles and chicken pox.

Ein defektes Smartphone des Herstellers HTC mit gesplittertem Display und der Homepage des Videoportals YouTube - YouTube ist ein Internet-Videoportal der Google Inc. mit Sitz in San Bruno, Kalifornien, auf dem die Benutzer kostenlos Video-Clips ansehen, bewerten und hochladen können.

Russia threatens to block YouTube 29.09.2021

The Russian Foreign Ministry has threatened to "retaliate" after YouTube deleted Russia Today's German-language channels. YouTube said the Moscow-backed broadcaster had violated its COVID misinformation policy.
RScreenshot Youtube Diese Seite ist nicht verfügbar https://www.youtube.com/rtde?sub_confirmation=1 YouTube deleted RT Deutsch YouTube page

YouTube deletes RT's German YouTube channels after COVID misinformation strike 28.09.2021

The Russian media channel's YouTube page was terminated on Tuesday. YouTube said RT had violated its COVID misinformation policy.
BTS performs at Grammy Awards This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows global K-pop sensation BTS performing at the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)/2021-03-15 14:20:13/

BTS rally youth to 'welcome change' at UN Assembly 21.09.2021

The K-pop idols' "Permission to Dance" video, recorded in the General Assembly hall, racked up more than 10 million views on the UN’s YouTube channel.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2021: A man views a screen displaying preliminary voting results at the Information center of the Russian Central Election Commission following the 2021 Russian legislative election. Russia held legislative elections on 17-19 September 2021. Voters went to the polls to elect members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. In 9 constituent regions of Russia, voters went to the polls to elect heads of regional government, and in 3 more constituent regions, regional legislative assemblies voted to elect heads of regional government. 39 constituent regions of Russia held regional parliamentary elections. Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

Russia: Putin's party wins majority in parliamentary election 21.09.2021

The pro-Putin United Russia party won the country's parliamentary elections following a clampdown against Kremlin critics. Opposition figures have claimed election fraud.
Drummer and singer of the band 'Die Aerzte', Bela B:, performs at the first 'Aerztival' at RheinEnergieStadium in Cologne, Germany, 15 June 2013. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd

How celebrities try to influence German elections 16.09.2021

The election campaign is entering the final phase — and culture is again playing a leading role. Artists are crusading for their parties, including "Ärzte" drummer Bela B.
Hamburg, 17. November 2016 - Twitter-Icon auf einem auf einem iPhone PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Hamburg 17 November 2016 Twitter Icon on a on a iPhone PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Like or dislike: How Germany's election campaign is going social 14.09.2021

From using influencers to posting on TikTok, German political parties are attempting to reach out to voters on social media in a variety of ways. Will they succeed?
Google thumbainls inlucing Google Apps like Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Drive, Hangouts etc as seen on a phone screen. Google closeup logo displayed on a phone screen, smartphone on a keyboard is seen in this multiple exposure illustration, the company's symbol is globally recognized. Google, LLC is an American tech giant, a multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Four technology companies in the U.S. . Amsterdam, the Netherlands on October 22, 2020 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto)

Tech giants report more than $50 billion combined profits 28.07.2021

Apple, Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet have seen a surge in revenue. The results are attributed to the coronavirus pandemic — but also the easing of lockdowns.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Donald Trump files suit against Facebook, Twitter and Google 07.07.2021

The former president claims the companies have unfairly censored him and other conservatives. A tech industry trade group called the class action lawsuit "frivolous."
YouTube auf der dmexco 2019 Fachmesse für digitales Marketing und Werbung auf der Koelnmesse. Köln, 12.09.2019

YouTube sees partial copyright victory in top EU court 22.06.2021

The video platform is not liable "in principle" when users upload copyrighted content. However, there are a few important caveats.
BYDGOSZCZ, 11 May 2016 - Former employees say Facebook manually edited trending topics on the social media site. In an article published by Gizmodo the former Facebook workers claimed that conservative news and views were purposely less often given priority on the website. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Vietnam introduces national social media guidelines 19.06.2021

New social guidelines encourage users to post positively about the country. However, given the country's track record on dissent, the guidelines also serve to tighten the government's control.
A journalist who is critical of Pakistan's powerful military and intelligence agencies was severely beaten by three unidentified men in an attack at his apartment in Islamabad, the journalist and colleagues said Wednesday. Asad Ali Toor, who works for the Aaj News Pakistani TV channel, told police in a statement the attackers claimed they were intelligence agents. --- ***NUR für den aktuellen Bericht zu verwenden!!!***

Pakistan: Journalist critical of military attacked at home 26.05.2021

Journalist Asad Ali Toor was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants in his apartment. He runs his own YouTube vlog, where he is known to discuss issues not regularly covered by mainstream media in Pakistan.
Kombobild Deutsche Musikerinnen und Musiker (pa IDs in Klammern) Peter Maffay (22342264), Helene Fischer (115641633), Herbert Grönemeyer (111961851), H.P. Baxxter (238216130), Campino (223995580) , Marteria (45583017)

German musicians criticize planned copyright reform 20.05.2021

In line with reforms determined by the EU, Germany is about to change its copyright law. But musicians in the country feel neglected by the proposed national law.
Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of their leader as he was demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador over depictions of Prophet Muhammad, in Lahore on April 13, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Pakistan blocks social media platforms amid protest crackdown 16.04.2021

Sites including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube will be unavailable until Friday afternoon in the country. The move comes amid fears that a radical group could use social media to perpetuate violent protests.
***ACHTUNG: Nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Screenshot YouTube | Sowjetische Adaption von Herr der Ringe

Soviet-era 'Lord of the Rings' film a YouTube hit 08.04.2021

"Khraniteli" was probably broadcast only once on Russian television. Now the 30-year-old film version of "The Lord of the Rings" is a clicks hit on YouTube.
Show more articles