From kittens on a surfboard to launching stellar musical careers, YouTube has millions of hours of footage available to watch. The video-sharing website has changed the way people consume media.

Created in 2005, YouTube allows users to share, view, rate and comment on videos. The company was bought by Google a year after its founding and earns revenue through Google ads. Most of the 1 billion hours worth of content watched every day is free but there are subscription-based channels as well. It is one of the most popular websites in the world and has a profound effect on many aspects of life. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all things YouTube-related on DW.