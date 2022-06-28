Wanjiku Mwaura is a multimedia journalist with Deutsche Welle, beginning her career as a voice artist for DW radio in 2011 before officially joining the team in Bonn in 2016. She is co-producing DW's award-winning podcast, 'Don't Hold Back'. She is also the co-coordinator of the digital literacy project.

She is currently one of the 77 Percent radio program hosts and authored 'Click on the Link' — a 10-episode radio series on cybercrime that has been translated into Kiswahili, Hausa, French, and Portuguese.

In front of the camera, she is the co-creator, co-author, and host of DW's WhatElse — a pan-African online program that presents constructive African stories on an international platform. She is also one of the hosts of DW Africa's 77 Percent TV magazine.

Wanjiku Mwaura has been a guest and presenter on several international stages, including the Global Media Forum in Bonn. She has also appeared as a poet at the Johannesburg Arts Alive International Festival in South Africa, the Poesie International Festival in Germany, and the Storymoja Hay Festival in Kenya.