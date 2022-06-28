  1. Skip to content
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Wanjiku Mwaura
Image: DW

Wanjiku Mwaura

Moderator and producer is DW's award-winning podcast 'Don't Hold Back'

Africa's young population is ripe with stories that need to be heard. Wanjiku host, produces content that amplifies all those stories.

Wanjiku Mwaura is a multimedia journalist with Deutsche Welle, beginning her career as a voice artist for DW radio in 2011 before officially joining the team in Bonn in 2016.  She is co-producing DW's award-winning podcast, 'Don't Hold Back'. She is also the co-coordinator of the digital literacy project.

She is currently one of the 77 Percent radio program hosts and authored 'Click on the Link' — a 10-episode radio series on cybercrime that has been translated into Kiswahili, Hausa, French, and Portuguese.

In front of the camera, she is the co-creator, co-author, and host of DW's WhatElse — a pan-African online program that presents constructive African stories on an international platform. She is also one of the hosts of DW Africa's 77 Percent TV magazine.

Wanjiku Mwaura has been a guest and presenter on several international stages, including the Global Media Forum in Bonn. She has also appeared as a poet at the Johannesburg Arts Alive International Festival in South Africa, the Poesie International Festival in Germany, and the Storymoja Hay Festival in Kenya.

Skip next section Featured stories by Wanjiku Mwaura

Featured stories by Wanjiku Mwaura

Podcast Teaser „Don’t hold back say it loud” V1

Don't Hold Back: Say it loud!

Money, sex, career, and more! Catch all raw and inspirational stories that will win your heart or leave you thinking.
SocietyJune 28, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Wanjiku Mwaura

Stories by Wanjiku Mwaura

DW Sendung | The 77 Percent Magazine 181

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

South Africa's infamous Ponte Tower gets a makeover and we meet the young entrepreneurs making waves on the continent.
SocietyAugust 29, 202326:05 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Wanjiku Mwaura

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

Why is Africa's press under pressure? We explore the challenges faced by journalists and meet the changemakers.
SocietyAugust 17, 202326:05 min
DW Sendung | 77 Percent Magazine #177 (Homecoming special)

The 77 Percent - Homecoming Special

We meet young Africans who brought their skills, dreams and ambitions back home after living abroad
SocietyAugust 2, 202326:05 min
DW Sendung 77 percent "The Power of Hip Hop"

Power of Hip Hop

How are Hip Hop and Politics entwined?
SocietyApril 20, 202326:04 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Unmothering women

Kenyan women tackle stereotypes facing young mothers

Amina Jasho is leading the fight against stereotypes that tie women into roles that don’t feel natural to them.
HealthJune 1, 202204:13 min
Alec Marowa

EU support helps Zimbabwean farmers

EU support helps Zimbabwean farmers

DW's Wanjiku Mwaura has been learning about bees and battling climate change in Zimbabwe.
PoliticsMay 28, 2018
