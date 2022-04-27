  1. Skip to content
19 hours ago

Elon Musk wants Twitter to 'help humanity'

Musk picture in a tweet

What will Elon Musk do with Twitter?

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is buying Twitter for the equivalent of around €41 billion.
BusinessApril 27, 202202:14 min
Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk will not join Twitter board

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not be joining the board of directors at Twitter as announced last week.
BusinessApril 11, 2022
Elon Musk in profile at the opening of a Tesla factory in Germany.

Twitter soars on news Elon Musk has 9.2% stake

Stock in Twitter soared more than 25% before markets opened in New York.
BusinessApril 4, 2022
Deutschland, Grünheide | Eröffnung Tesla Gigafactory

Tesla opens Giga Berlin factory in Germany

Tesla launched its new car factory outside Berlin, with CEO Elon Musk handing over the first deliveries to customers.
BusinessMarch 22, 202201:31 min
Elon Musk visits the site of a future Tesla factory in Grünheide, Germany

Tesla eases after Musk floats share sale plan

A Twitter poll told the CEO to sell 10% of his Tesla shares. Musk has hinted he could use the money to feed the hungry.
BusinessNovember 8, 2021
A sign that reads Tesla Strasse

Tesla hopes to open German factory soon

The electric vehicle maker Tesla looks set to open its first European factory in the coming weeks.
BusinessOctober 11, 202102:11 min
Musk, Twitter head to October trial over buyout deal

Commentary
BusinessJuly 19, 2022
DW Nachrichten TV | Ashutosch Pandey

Elon Musk is a liability for Bitcoin

Ashutosh Pandey
Commentary
BusinessMay 14, 2021
Kristie Pladson

Opinion: No one is going to spend Bitcoin on a Tesla

Kristie Pladson
Commentary
BusinessFebruary 9, 2021
DW Nachrichten TV | Ashutosch Pandey

Tesla's rise should cheer green activists

Ashutosh Pandey
Commentary
BusinessJanuary 11, 2021
Boehme Henrik Kommentarbild App

Tesla's Germany plans are no accident

Henrik Böhme
Commentary
BusinessNovember 13, 2019