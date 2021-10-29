Early in his professional life, Martin Muno learned how harsh feedback can be, coming from a market stall keeper in Mainz. While studying political science, Martin worked as a reporter for local media. The influence of language on politics and society are his main interest, particularly since the Internet has changed everything radically.

Martin Muno covered these changes - from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung via ZDF to the DW newsroom, which he headed for several years. Today he works in DW's Audience Development department, where the journalistic content of a global media enterprise meets the digital world. He is still amazed, even when his feedback is coming from Manila rather than from a market stall keeper in Mainz.