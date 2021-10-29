  1. Skip to content
Martin Muno

Martin Muno

Digital change, populism and radicalism, democracy theory

How do ideas become reality? How can we distinguish reality from delusion in the digital age? These are questions on which Martin Muno is focussed.

Early in his professional life, Martin Muno learned how harsh feedback can be, coming from a market stall keeper in Mainz. While studying political science, Martin worked as a reporter for local media. The influence of language on politics and society are his main interest, particularly since the Internet has changed everything radically.

Martin Muno covered these changes - from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung via ZDF to the DW newsroom, which he headed for several years. Today he works in DW's Audience Development department, where the journalistic content of a global media enterprise meets the digital world. He is still amazed, even when his feedback is coming from Manila rather than from a market stall keeper in Mainz.

A cartoon showing a man on a lifeboat pulling away from a sinking ship

Meta — different name, same mess

Facebook is now Meta, but the name change won't resolve the company's many problems.
Martin Muno
Martin Muno
Commentary
Media
October 29, 2021
A boulevard leading up to a column with an angel on top, silhouetted against a darkening sky. Trees line both sides of the boulevard, and the bright lights from passing cars are blurred.

Germany's gas crisis could be an opportunity

Germany's gas crisis could be an opportunity

Is Germany facing a winter with high gas prices and recession? Martin Muno thinks the crisis also offers a chance.
Martin Muno
Martin Muno
Commentary
Society
July 29, 2022
Clubbers celebrating after coronavirus regulations were lifted in the UK

'Freedom Day' is a slap in the face of history

'Freedom Day' is a slap in the face of history

Calling the lifting of pandemic restrictions "Freedom Day" is cynical and stupid, DW's Martin Muno writes.
Martin Muno
Martin Muno
Commentary
Health
March 19, 2022
A man sitting at a computer screen that reads "Hacked"

Pegasus — the favorite cyberweapon of dictators

Pegasus — the favorite cyberweapon of dictators

The Pegasus spying scandal demands consequences from us individually, NSO and the EU.
Martin Muno
Martin Muno
Commentary
Politics
July 21, 2021
Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter, seen with horns and megaphone in front of the Capitol

Conspiracy theories are no joke

Conspiracy theories are no joke

The widespread belief in conspiracy theories isn't just a strange, laughable phenomenon — it's dangerous for democracy.
Martin Muno
Martin Muno
Commentary
Society
February 4, 2021
A demonstrator wearing a number of face masks while holding a sign

Sophie Scholl, Anne Frank and the coronavirus deniers

Sophie Scholl, Anne Frank and the coronavirus deniers

When coronavirus deniers pose as victims of alleged Nazi methods to justify their actions, we have to stand up to them.
Martin Muno
Martin Muno
Commentary
Society
November 23, 2020
25 participants in a Zoom video conference

The Pentecost miracle and the coronavirus curse

The Pentecost miracle and the coronavirus curse

Pentecost tells of the miracle of boundless communication. But in times of a pandemic, it can also be a curse.
Politics
May 31, 2020
